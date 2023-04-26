Lip Reader Reveals What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Talking About During Appearance in LA

Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers are in the NBA playoffs the talk at some point turns to the celebrities who attend the games. When the team defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the first round of playoffs, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were spotted together at the Crypto.com Arena.

Because the duke and duchess can’t go anywhere these days without some thinking it’s just for PR, a lip reader broke down what they were talking about and revealed if it had anything to do with what they were seeing on the court.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Lip reader deciphers part of Prince Harry and Meghan’s conversation during the game

During the game, the Sussexes were seen engaging in a private conservation.

According to professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman, who analyzed the clip of them speaking to one another, Meghan tells Harry at one point “It’s brilliant.” Freeman noted that Harry responds by saying “yeah” and nodding in agreement.

The lip reader told The Mirror that he believes they were not only chatting about the game but also the verdict on their night out and that the duchess then said “Right it’s because it’s your favorite there” before the camera shifted to the basketball players.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen at an LA Lakers game | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Meghan avoids Harry’s attempt to kiss her on camera

Other famous faces seen at the game included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Adam Sandler. It was Meghan and Harry though who were shown on the kiss cam.

At first, the former Suits star just laughed and waved to the crowd but the prince knew what to do and turned toward the duchess for a smooch. However, Meghan didn’t seem up for it and began giggling as she playfully grabbed her husband’s arm. The duke then made a funny face before the camera moved on.

What social media users think about the Sussexes’ viral kiss cam moment

The kiss cam clip went viral and social media users shared what they thought about Meghan denying Harry a kiss.

“People would have loved her for a great kiss cam. But nooo. That’s beneath her,” one person claimed. While another commented: “She was like, ‘Stick to the script, Harry! No kiss cam, you know very well your bank account is dry and can’t pay for my needs.'”

A third person sarcastically wrote: “How dare he try and interrupt her fake laugh?”

Others instead posted about how much they enjoyed seeing footage of the pair out and about having fun.

“Love it!!! So great to see them happy and enjoying each other! Go Harry and Meghan!!” a supporter tweeted along with several heart eyes emojis.

“So cute. Their smiles say what kind of life they are having now. So unbothered. Love them to bits,” one fan added. While another declared: “I absolutely love them … Glad to see them glowing in happiness. Because love wins. Love always wins.”