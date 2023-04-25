Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cozy Up on Their First Public Outing Since Announcing Their Coronation Plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long-awaited coronation response was finally announced on April 12. The verdict: Harry will fly to the United Kingdom to attend the ceremony in support of his father, while Meghan will stay home with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California — about a 10-hour flight from the United Kingdom.

Now, Harry and Meghan have made their first public appearance together since announcing their coronation plans; the two were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game on April 24.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend coronation weekend apart

Harry and Meghan won’t be seeing much of each other on the weekend of May 6. Instead, Harry will fly the 10 hours across the Atlantic to spend time with his family and celebrate King Charles’ coronation. How much time he’ll spend with the royals is unclear; it will be Harry’s first time seeing his family since his memoir, Spare, was released in January 2023. The memoir certainly held nothing back, and it reportedly has only caused a greater divide between him and his father and brother.

Prince Archie’s birthday falls on the same day as Charles’ coronation, which could be part of the reason Meghan is staying home. There are rumors floating around that Harry will leave the U.K. immediately following the coronation ceremony to return home to Archie as quickly as possible.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at a Lakers game

Harry and Meghan were recently spotted out for the first time together since the couple’s coronation plans were announced. The two attended a Lakers game on Monday, April 24, where they sat in a suite and even made an appearance on the “kiss cam.” Despite the cheering from the crowd, Meghan playfully refused to kiss her hubby on camera, despite that Harry leaned in for a smooch. Still, it didn’t seem to suggest that the two weren’t having a great time.

Harry and Meghan do live a more “normal” life in California, though their constant rows with the royal family have kept them firmly in the spotlight and made it hard for them to go anywhere without being photographed. The two don’t get out for many nights on the town together between their excessive fame and having a baby and toddler at home.

Meghan Markle cozies up to Prince Harry at a Lakers game on April 24. | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reportedly wants peace with the royal family

Harry and Meghan’s next steps with the royal family might depend on whether the two have gotten everything off their chest that they wanted to say. After several interviews, a Netflix documentary, and a book deal, it’s possible Harry and Meghan have finally emptied their consciences of all that was wrong with the royal family and will now look to move past the situation.

Meghan reportedly wants peace with the royals. Rumors suggest she wants the drama to subside for the sake of Archie and Lili, and she ultimately does want them to have a relationship with their grandfather, King Charles. Perhaps Harry’s coronation attendance is the first step toward moving on from the drama and building a closer relationship — or perhaps that is just wishful thinking.