Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Peace With the Royal Family ‘For Sake of Archie and Lilibet’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds with the royal family since before they were married. Though Harry was once close with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Harry’s relationship with Meghan exposed cracks in the family’s closeness after Harry alleged that his family wasn’t supportive of his now-wife.

Meghan and Harry left the royal family in 2020 and have hardly spent time with them since, barring major events such as the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, along with her funeral later that year. Plus, Meghan just declined an invite to King Charles’ coronation. Despite the tension, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants to make peace with her in-laws — for the sake of her children.

Meghan Markle in 2019 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle just declined an invite to King Charles’ coronation

When King Charles’ coronation date was announced, all eyes immediately fell to Harry and Meghan — would they attend? The public wondered for months and received their answer in mid-April, when the royal family announced that Harry will attend the event while Meghan stays home in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The RSVP didn’t quite come as a shock; people wouldn’t have been surprised if the two skipped or if they attended, though it’s interesting that Harry is choosing to go while Meghan is not. Her declination appeared to make a big statement about her desire to maintain a relationship with the royal family. Now, though, there is discussion that Meghan actually does want to make peace. But not for herself — for her children’s sake.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2020 | Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to make peace with the royal family

It turns out Meghan might not have as much hostility toward the royal family as the press has made it seem. According to Express, Meghan actually doesn’t want any bitterness between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, but it’s more for her children’s sake than anything.

Archie and Lilibet earned the royal titles of prince and princess after Queen Elizabeth died. Since they are the grandchildren of King Charles, the current monarch, they are now formally known as prince and princess. It’s possible their new titles could have something to do with Harry and Meghan’s desire to keep things civil with the royals — and maybe even have a stronger relationship as time goes on.

According to a source close to the duchess, Meghan “wants her children to know their grandfather,” referring to King Charles, per Express. However, it remains to be seen how that can happen.

Meghan Markle at Christmas with the royal family in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s unclear how Meghan can make peace without seeing the royals

If Meghan and her kids don’t attend the coronation, it’s unclear how they can start to build up a better relationship with King Charles. Unless the grandchildren start FaceTiming with their grandpa, it seems they’d have to make regular trips to the United Kingdom at least once per year in order to have any meaningful connection.

Archie and Lilibet have cousins across the pond, too; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are only a few years older than Archie and Lilibet but have hardly any relationship with the children — at least that the public knows of.