Why Lisa Marie Presley’s Family Nickname Was ‘Little Son of a B***’: ‘It’s a Term I Heard a Lot’

Lisa Marie Presley was a notoriously private person throughout her lifetime. She preferred to live a life outside of the public eye. However, she did speak to the press when it related to her professional achievements. In 2003, she gave an interview to Playboy Magazine and why her family nickname was “little son of a b****.”

Lisa Marie Presley has a unique nickname bestowed on her by her Presley family members | Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Lisa Marie Presley was a public figure who tried to live a private life

Lisa Marie Presley became a public figure upon her birth in 1968. Her parents, Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcomed their only daughter nine months after their marriage in May 1967.

Per the website Classic Country Music, Priscilla’s water broke early in the morning at the family’s Graceland home. It reportedly took Elvis quite a while to get out of bed. By the time he was ready, Priscilla was prepared to go to the hospital, her hair and makeup done for the trip.

The couple was thrilled with their daughter, spending long days at their home, Graceland, surrounded by family and friends. However, for all the attention showered on Lisa Marie as a child, she remained a private person. She told Playboy, as reprinted by Elvis.com.au. “I hate attention.”

“I didn’t do it to get attention. When I have to speak in public, I get so neurotic that I lose control of my tongue, legs, and whatever else,” she revealed. “If I’m standing in front of many people, I feel that they are thinking about me, their speculation. But I want to be heard.”

Lisa Marie once recorded a song about her family nickname, ‘S.O.B’

On her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, Lisa Marie Presley addressed many issues regarding her family. She spoke of the “damn back lawn” where she would be buried in “Lights Out.”

Lisa Marie also recorded a song whose title was her family nickname, “S.O.B,” the album’s lead track. She discussed the moniker, saying, “It’s a term I heard a lot.”

“It’s a term I heard a lot when I was growing up. “C’mere, you little son of a b****,” she explained. “My family members say that to one another.”

Lisa Marie continued, “My Aunt Delta used to live in Graceland. She was a scary woman, very funny. People were afraid to be around her.”

“She was an alcoholic diabetic, so she wasn’t always in the best mood. Her room was away from the tours, but she would come out to walk her dog and then flip off the tourists. They would come up to her and say, ‘Are you, Aunt Delta?’ She’d say, ‘Hell no, Delta died last night.'”

Lisa Marie didn’t mind the nickname. She believed her behavior mirrored that of her famous father.

Lisa Marie Presley said she was very much like her father, Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley pictured with Priscilla and Elvis Presley at Graceland in Memphis, TN | Magma Agency/WireImage

In the same interview, Lisa Marie Presley shared how much she was like her famous father, Elvis Presley. She explained that she heard it most from Elvis’ family and friends when she visited Memphis.

“I’m much more like him on that front. That roar,” she explained, referring to Elvis’ penchant for keeping things in and, later, letting it all out in one fell swoop.

“I know it’s a DNA situation. My mom’s very strong and reasonable, and caring–I have some of those qualities. But the rest is from him,” she said.

“I hear it nonstop from my family: ‘You are just like him. My God, you’re just like your daddy right now.’ I hear that all the time when I’m in Memphis,” she declared.

Lisa Marie Presley died of heart failure on Jan. 12. 2023. She was 54 years old and mother to Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough, son Benjamin Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.