‘Love After Lockup’: Derek Reveals How He Makes His Money and Denies Being With Monique Because She Financially Supports Him

Love After Lockup fans can’t get enough of Derek and Monique. Their relationship is fascinating to viewers. The two became pen pals while Derek was completing a federal prison sentence, and their relationship progressed to a romantic one. Since his release, they have remained together. While viewers can’t take their eyes off of them, there are questions regarding whether or not Derek is genuine. Monique’s sisters also have their doubts. And most people believe he’s with her because of what she can do for him financially, which he denies.

Derek and Monique on ‘Love After Lockup’

Derek reveals how he earns his money

Viewers of the show have grown concerned with whether or not Derek is with Monique for the right reasons. Aside from them questioning his attraction to her due to her being larger in size than he’s previously dated, and Derek’s serial cheating, it appears that Monique pays for everything in the relationship.

During an interview with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast, King referenced the viewers’ observations. He even asked where Derek’s money comes from.

“I saved it. If you watch the episodes, I came home with some money that I went to the bank with,” Derek explained. “And then I had some investments I had before I got locked up, I had support, I had my family who supported me – not my sisters. But I had some grandparents who helped me invest my money, and some lawyers too.”

“Derek came home with money,” Monique added. Derek chimed in, noting, “They played a little snippet when I was in the bank,” he said. “That was my money. It was a snippet. I gave them a little something. One thing about me: I save my money, and I spend my money on me and her.”

The ‘Love After Lockup’ star insists he’s not only with Monique because she financially supports him

Despite Derek saying he has his own money, many viewers still see their relationship being imbalanced financially. While they say he may care for Monique, they believe he stays because of what she can provide.

King asked Derek bluntly: “Are you attracted to Monique physically, or are you attracted to Monique’s wallet, her bank account, her savings, her money market, and her CDs?” Without hesitation, Derek responded: “I got to know Monique’s character and the person she was before all of that came into play while I was locked up when she would send me all of the pictures I needed to see. The emotional connection was first, and the physical connection came after. And then everything else that came with Monique came after that.”

Derek says he does contribute financially. “I do. That’s why we’re still together, because I do [contribute],” he insists.

Monique says Derek contributes financially to their household

King doesn’t appear convinced that Derek meets Monique halfway in their relationship. “Of course he does,” Monique declared. She says she wouldn’t be with a man who displayed habits of being lazy and not wanting to help out financially.

As for what she does for a living, Monique says, “I work, I save.” She condoms that she’s a receptionist at an animal hospital.