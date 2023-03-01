‘RHOP’: Peter Thomas Calls Mia Thornton ‘Thirsty’ For Alleging He Had an Affair With Wendy Osefo

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 reunion is still the talk of the internet. Part two addressed issues of colorism and the infamous drink toss from Mia Thornton. While Thornton was seemingly unphased by her actions and refused to offer a genuine apology to Wendy Osefo, she instead threw out a damaging, yet unbelievable, accusation about Osefo having an affair with RHOA alum, Peter Thomas. Now, Thomas is slamming Thornton for throwing him in the mix, and lying, while calling her actions thirsty.

Mia Thornton | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Mia Thornton claims Wendy Osefo slept with Peter Thomas

During part two of the reunion, Thornton is confronted about throwing a drink in Osefo’s face unprompted. She makes little apologies and doesn’t seem remorseful. In fact, she makes a bogus claim that Osefo is more upset about her alleged hookup with Thomas than her being assaulted.

Source: YouTube

“Do you want to talk about the real story of how you f—ked Peter and that’s why you’re upset? You wanna talk about that? I have my little receipt of you giving Peter the cookie, so you get a restaurant at Bar One? You wanna talk about that? She had dinner with him before filming, and they had a whole entree, and I heard all about it, it was after hours, in Bar One. I saw the cameras,” Thornton claimed.

She presented no proof. Osefo denied the claim. Candiace Dillard Bassett also said Thronton’s story seemed made up.

Peter Thomas calls Mia Thornton thirsty for making up a lie about him having an affair with Wendy Osefo

Thomas has been in the news as of late due to his own business matters. He was recently in criminal court on trial over allegations that he assaulted a patron of his restaurant. Simultaneously, he says he caught wind of what Thornton said about him and Osefo at the reunion taping and denied it. He also didn’t appreciate the allegation.

Source: YouTube

Of Thornton’s allegation, Thomas took to Instagram and said in a video: “I shot with Wendy one time, five minutes. Didn’t go out to dinner with her. I didn’t have no late night snack with her. She’s a married woman, she’s very respectful, very honorable. For Mia, for you to be talking about me and Wendy getting together is so disrespectful, it’s so thirsty, it’s for thirsty for you to do that just to collect that check from Bravo. And there’s nothing cool about that. You can’t just use my name like that, because if you use my name like that I’m going to have my lawyer get in touch with you guys, and it’s going to be really ugly because I do not know any of those women, I’ve never seen them outside of my establishment, and y’all just can’t recklessly just throw people’s name out like that because it actually hurt my business. And that’s irresponsible. Please cease and desist.”

The ‘RHOP’ star claims to have a sexual tie to Peter Thomas

While Thornton’s claims about Thomas and Osefo are a lie, Thornton has her own strange connection to Thomas. Fans recall Thornton telling her co-stars that she and her husband, Gordon, have engaged in sexual activity with other women. Thornton claims she rarely participates and prefers to watch. But after she spilled the beans about her doing “some promiscuous things” with her longtime BFF Jacqueline, Karen Huger went digging for more information.

During Ep. 11, Huger grilled Thornton on her special friendship with Jacqueline. Thornton confirmed there had been quite a few intimate moments between them, including their continuing to shower together currently. And Thornton even admits to her and Jacqueline sharing boyfriends in the past.

When Huger asked about her arrangement with Gordon, Thornton didn’t shy away from the questions. Huger asked if she and Gordon ever did anything sexual with Thomas due to their close friendship and Osefo’s statements. She was shocked when Thornton said, “Peter’s girlfriend.” According to Thornton, her and Gordon’s relationship with Thomas’ girlfriend happened before the woman began dating Thomas. “She was our girl first,” Thornton declared.