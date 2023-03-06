‘Love & Hip Hop’: Ray J and Princess Love Cancel Divorce For a Third Time

Love & Hip Hop stars Ray J and Princess Love are giving their marriage another shot. After nearly four years of on–again–off–again divorce proceedings, Brandy’s little brother isn’t ready to give up. Ray dismissed his last filing just months after the two couldn’t come to an agreement during court-ordered mediation.

Ray J dismisses third divorce filing

Page Six obtained court documents of Ray seeking to dismiss his last filing. A rep for the couple didn’t immediately return the media outlet’s request for comment. It was Ray’s second filing in three years.

Love filed first in May 2020, months after she claimed Ray abandoned her in Las Vegas with their daughter as she was pregnant with their son. The two were separated for months leading up to the filing. They attempted to clear the air through a tense sit-down therapy session on the Zeus network, and briefly reconciled in July of the same year to celebrate Love’s birthday together with a beautiful black and white photoshoot. She dismissed her filing the same month.

But by the fall, Ray filed, which Love says she was blindsided by. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ray says he filed because their marriage became toxic. “You know, I love her, and I love my babies, and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” he said at the time. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life, and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

They reconciled again, attending the 2022 BET Awards and relocating to Miami together. Now, they may have moved to Vegas. But amid another reconciliation, Ray continued with his court proceedings, and a trial date was set. It’s seemingly been canceled as a result of his dismissal. Fans realized they were probably back together for good after celebrating Ray’s birthday in January.

Cheating has been a major issue in Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage

Ray has been unfaithful even before the couple wed in 2016. In the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, he became furious to learn that Love developed feelings for another man during their latest divorce proceedings. He felt what she did was a greater sin than his previous infidelities.

“You grew a connection with somebody, you like somebody. I’ve never liked nobody. That’s a problem. Whether I get my d–k sucked by a random in an alley or not, I don’t know these b—-es name,” he yelled. Love says it doesn’t improve his indiscretions because he didn’t grow an emotional connection. Ray snapped back: “Yet you like a n—a, and building a relationship with somebody is deep, and I’ve never done that.”

Love wouldn’t let him off that easily, telling him: “I think you can’t handle what’s done to you.” Ray responded, “I’m faithful, and you’re a cheater, period.” She later stormed off in tears when he questioned how their two children would view their mother for her having a relationship with another man.