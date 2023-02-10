‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Raven Says Colleen and Matt ‘Fight a Lot. Point-Blank Period.’

Love Is Blind: After the Altar returned to Netflix on Feb. 10, and the three new episodes catch fans up on the lives of the cast of season 3. While the most recent season of the show featured some of the most drama in the entire series, couple Matt Bolton and Colleen Reeds caused more than a few fans to raise their eyebrows. In After the Altar, Raven discusses Matt and Colleen’s relationship.

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Colleen and Matt | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Many fans worried about Matt’s behavior toward Colleen in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Love Is Blind stars Matt and Colleen got into a couple of heated arguments during their time on the show. Their first big blowup revolved around Matt believing Colleen acted inappropriately toward fellow cast member Cole Barnett during a pool party. Matt overheard a conversation between Colleen and Cole discussing the body types of people they were typically attracted to in the real world. Later that night, Matt blew up at Colleen for talking to Cole about that particular topic and told her, “I might be done.”

Another argument centered around Colleen not coming directly home after her bachelorette party. However, Bartise Bowden managed to calm Matt down, and ultimately both Matt and Colleen said yes at the altar.

Producers showed a clip of one of the couple’s arguments during the reunion, and later, a professional psychologist, Dr. Isabelle Morley, weighed in on Colleen’s mannerisms while watching the clip.

“You can see Colleen’s body tense, her breathing change, and her heart race. She is stiff and anxious the entire episode. She barely smiles; she stumbles over words as she tries to explain. She even apologizes for getting emotional and crying. If she were presenting that way in my office, I’d be very worried about her,” Dr. Morley observed.

In ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar,’ Raven Ross says Colleen and Matt ‘fight a lot’

While After the Altar shows Matt and Colleen enjoying married life, it also shows a couple of scenes hinting at some minor arguments the two have had during their time together. During Alexa’s party, Colleen chastises Matt for taking a shot, and later she snarkily tells him, “You know what you signed up for. Like, whatever. You signed up for it.”

The scene shows audiences a bit of their playful banter, but Raven talks to producers about their relationship in a one-on-one. “Matt and Colleen just fight a lot. Like, point-blank, period. They fight with each other a lot.

Raven describes the couple’s relationship as ‘weird vibes’

The women of Love Is Blind Season 3 became very close during their time on the show, but Raven admits Colleen’s relationship with Matt is a little odd to her. During that same one-on-one, Raven continues discussing Matt and Colleen and says, “It’s just, like, weird vibes. You know? I don’t know.”

Regardless, the relationship appears to work for both of them. During After the Altar, Matt and Colleen discuss their plans for the future, which include possibly buying a new house, a new dog, and eventually growing their family.

Check out Love Is Blind: After the Altar to catch up with all of the season 3 stars, streaming exclusively on Netflix.