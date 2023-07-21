Can't get enough 'Love Island'? Here's how to keep up with all of the season 5 islanders on social media.

Love Island USA is back and steamier than ever. Season 5 kicked off on Peacock on June 18 with an all-new cast of 10 islanders. As usual, they – and the viewers – should expect the unexpected on this reality dating series, which unfolds in real-time. Surprise twists and new cast additions ensure an ever-shifting dynamic as couples fight to be the last pair in the villa and claim the $100,000 prize.

Want to keep track of the Love Island USA Season 5 cast outside of the show? Here’s where to follow them on Instagram.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 cast Instagram accounts

Hannah Wright and Victor Gonzalez in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 | Sara Mally/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Twelve islanders are currently in the villa in Fiji, as of Love Island USA Season 5 Episode 3.

Anna Kurdys, 22, is a criminal justice student who splits her time between Florida and St. Barthelmy. Follow her on Instagram at @annaolivia.x.

Destiny Davis, 27, is a microbiologist from Missouri. Follow this Love Island USA Season 5 cast member on Instagram at @destinyzammarra.

Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray, 25, is a travel nurse from Texas. Follow her on Instagram at @kaykalore.

Kassy Castillo, 22, is a real estate student from Texas. Follow her on Instagram at @kass.c.

Jasmine Sklavanitis, 24, is a trauma stepdown ICU nurse from a small town in Illinois who currently lives in Nashville. Follow her on Instagram at @jasminesklavanitis.

Leonardo Dionicio, 21, is a salesman from West Hartford, Connecticut. Follow him on Instagram at @leonardo_dionicio.

Marco Donatelli, 22, is a chiropractic student from Boca Raton, Florida. Follow him on Instagram at @marcoadonatelli.

Keenan Anunay, 23, is a student from Washington, D.C. Follow him on Instagram at @smoothk9_.

Victor Gonzalez, 28, is a wrestler (and Jason Momoa lookalike) who is originally from Spain and now lives in Atlanta. Follow him on Instagram at @victorrahl.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, 23, is a shy and awkward Dairy Queen manager from South Dakota. He was eliminated in episode 1 but brought back in a twist in episode 2. Follow him on Instagram at @bergielicious35.

Carmen Kocourek, 22, a nanny who currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. She joined the Love Island USA cast in episode 2. Follow her on Instagram at @carmen_kocourek.

Hannah Wright, 24, a teacher who lives in Palm Springs, California. She also joined the show in episode 2. Follow her on Instagram at @misshannnahw.

How to watch new episodes of ‘Love Island USA’

Jasmine Sklavanitis, Vickala Gray, Keenan Anunay, Marco Donatelli, Destiny Davis, Anna Kurdys, and Carsten Bergersen in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 | Sara Mally/PEACOCK via Getty Images

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 5 are streaming daily on Peacock through July 25. After that, new episodes release at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET every day of the week except Wednesday.

In episode 4, which drops July 21, another islander arrives at the villa. Harrison makes a splash at a glam masquerade party by kissing multiple women, which has the other guys wondering how to deal with the new rival. Check out the teaser on Instagram.

