A new, steamy season of Love Island USA is coming to Peacock. Season 5 of the hit reality series premieres July 18.

This season, the islanders are heading to Fiji. But it’s not all fun in paradise for these sexy singles. If they want to remain at the tropical villa, they’ll have to pair up. Anyone who can’t find a partner will have to go home. As the cast makes strategic alliances and endures huge challenges, they’ll also have to win over viewers at home, who will be voting on who gets to stay on the island and who has to leave. The last couple standing goes home with $100,000.

The drama plays out in real time. During Love Island USA’s premiere week, new episodes stream daily at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock. After that, new episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays.

So, who are this season’s islanders? Let’s meet the male cast members from Love Island Season 5. Then, check out our roundup of the female cast members.

Leonardo Dionicio

‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 | Peacock

Leonardo Dionicio is a 21-year-old salesman from West Hartford, Connecticut. But will the rest of the Love Island USA cast be interested in buying what he’s selling? This ultra-competitive former Division I baseball player is convinced that his funny sayings, reliance on eye contact, and fluency in Spanish will help him win over the show’s women.

“I’m always going to meet your love language,” he says in the season 5 teaser (via YouTube). “And just show you the best time.”

Leonardo seems like a catch, so why is he still single? He says it’s because he can “see a red flag from a mile away.” Let’s hope none of the women on this season of Love Island USA are throwing up those warning signs.

Marco Donatelli

Marco Donatelli, a 22-year-old chiropractic student, traded his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, for sunny Boca Raton, Florida. This troublemaker is unapologetically brash and never struggles to get a date. However, though Marco loves being pursued, he won’t go out with just any woman.

In fact, this former college football player (who says he’s bringing “solid steel and sex appeal” to the villa) is fed up with the hookup scene. He’s ready to settle down with a family-oriented woman with whom he can build a future. But will he find her on the island? Maybe. But he’s convinced the women will be wowed when they see what’s on offer.

“Naked Marco is a very pretty sight,” he declares in the teaser.

Keenan Anunay

‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 | Peacock

Twenty-three-year-old Keenan Anunay is a student from Washington, D.C. This Atlanta native’s first love is football, both for the game itself and the confidence it gave him during high school. However, his devotion to the sport has kept him from focusing on serious relationships, since he hasn’t had the time or the emotional energy to invest in anything else. And when it comes to dating and romance, Keenan won’t settle for questionable situations – he once called out a girl for catfishing him.

“I’m a dog on and off the field,” he confesses in the teaser. “I let the dog loose when it comes to chasing these girls. I’m going after what I want.”

Victor Gonzalez

Victor Gonzalez, 28, was born in Spain but now lives in Atlanta. He’s a wrestler (he even took home a national championship in his home country) and eventually won a wrestling scholarship that brought him to the U.S. But Victor – whose celebrity crush is Emma Watson – is not just about the brawn.

“I’m kind of like a big softie,” he admits in the teaser. (He’s currently getting in touch with his sensitive side by writing a romantic novel.) “I cannot wait to get into the villa and find my feet. And find my fairytale princess.”

Victor’s side gig is appearing at children’s birthday parties as Aquaman. It’s a fun job, but he says things can get a little awkward when the moms want to take more pictures with him than their kids do.

Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, 23, is a Midwestern guy through and through. He grew up in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, and now lives in Madison, South Dakota, where he manages a Dairy Queen.

This self-described “hopeless romantic” is on the hunt for a woman who shares his values (and if she looked like his celeb crush Zendaya, it probably wouldn’t hurt). He even keeps a journal where he writes love letters to his future wife. Surprisingly, he’s had a hard time finding the right girl. His longest relationship in college lasted just 10 months.

“I have never had a girlfriend,” Bergie says in the teaser. But he’s hopeful he’ll meet that special someone in the villa. “I am here to find love. Like now.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.