Meet the female cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 5: Anna, Destiny, Kay Kay, Kassy, and Jasmine. The new season premieres July 18 on Peacock.

Love Island USA is back, baby. Season 5 of the hit reality series premieres July 18 on Peacock.

The new, Fiji-set season follows a fresh set of sexy singles searching for love in the gorgeous tropical villa. Throughout their stay in paradise, they’ll face huge challenges and bombshell twists (including a surprise appearance from Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix) as they each decide whether to remain with their current partner or pair off with someone new. They’ll also have to charm viewers at home, who will be voting to determine who gets to continue on the island and who has to leave the villa empty-handed. The last couple remaining on the island goes home with $100,000.

The drama unfolds in real-time, with new episodes streaming daily at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET during Love Island USA’s premiere week. After that, new episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays.

So, who are this season’s islanders? Let’s meet the female cast members from Love Island Season 5. Then, check out our roundup of the male cast members.

Who is Anna Kurdys?

‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 | Peacock

Anna Kurdys is a 22-year-old criminal justice student who splits her time between Boca Raton, Florida, and St. Barthelemy.

Anna’s dad is a detective, and she hopes to follow in his footsteps with a career in law enforcement. For now, she’s using her detective skills to investigate her dating prospects.

“If a guy asks me out, I will find out his address. I will find out his parent’s name,” she says in the season 5 teaser (via YouTube). “I am a little bit of a stalker, yeah.”

But should they be the ones checking out her past? Anna describes herself as “a walking red flag,” and she has a habit of falling in love with a guy, then quickly falling for someone else.

Anna’s celebrity crushes are Miles Teller, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny, but her “type” is all over the place. On the island, she plans to mingle with every hot guy in the hopes of winning them over with her bubbly blonde personality. But if another girl makes a move on someone she likes, her jealous side may come out.

Who is Destiny Davis?

Destiny Davis is a 27-year-old microbiologist with African-American and Native American roots who grew up in St. Louis and currently lives in Florissant, Missouri.

“Under all this is a lot of brains,” she says in the teaser. Destiny knows she looks great, and she expects a lot from her men in return. “If I’m giving all this, I want you to look good, I want you to smell good, I want you to smile good,” she adds. “I want it all.”

Will Destiny find what she’s looking for on Love Island? This midwestern girl is a self-described “alpha” dater who once put sugar in an ex’s gas tank when he ignored her calls. She’s not used to being rejected and is ready to find a man who is her equal who she can settle down with. And it wouldn’t hurt if he resembles Drake.

Who is Vickala ‘Kay Kay’ Gray?

‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 | Peacock

Vickala Gray, aka “Kay Kay” is a 25-year-old travel nurse from Palestine, Texas, who worked her way through nursing school as a bartender. Her “down and dirty” country upbringing involved riding horses and cruising through the mud on four-wheelers.

When it comes to dating, Kay Kay has found the pickings are slim in East Texas. So, she tweaks her profile location to get a better selection of men, and she won’t hesitate to drive over four hours for a date. But is her picker broken? Recently, Kay Kay was seeing a guy she thought was “The One” – until she discovered he had a wife and two kids.

“I’m on the dating apps. I’m looking for a man,” she says. “I don’t understand why I haven’t found him yet.”

Who is Kassy Castillo?

Kassy Castillo, 22, grew up in Louisiana and currently lives in Fort Worth, Texas. She’s a real estate student with roots in Peru and Mexico City whose secret talent is doing impressions of other people (or so she claims).

Kassy falls in love easily but tends to pick the wrong guys. But that doesn’t stop her from making big moves if she develops feelings for someone. Once, she got a tattoo on her bottom lip in an attempt to catch a guy’s attention. She’s also very spiritual and loves crystals and adult bedtime stories.

Any man she falls for will likely have to pass muster with her mom, who is both her boss and best friend.

“I talk to her about everything,” Kassy admits. “Unfiltered. Maybe a little too much.”

Who is Jasmine Sklavanitis?

Jasmine Sklavanitis, 24, grew up in the small town of Mount Morris, Illinois. Now, she lives in Nashville, where she works as a trauma stepdown ICU nurse.

Jasmine’s move to Tennessee came after she had a falling out with a recent boyfriend. She tired of playing games and is ready to settle down with someone who takes care of themselves, but who doesn’t take like too seriously. She prefers guys with tattoos and dark hair, and her celebrity crush is Ashton Kutcher.

“I’m this professional girl,” she says. “And then when I’m not at work I’m absolutely f*cking feral … I can’t wait to walk in there, see my man, and shove my tongue down his throat.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.