Six pairs of divorced couples move in together in a villa in Costa Rica in the new reality dating series hosted by JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers from 'The Bachelorette.'

Dating after divorce is hard. It’s even harder when your ex is looking on as you embark on a new romance. That’s exactly the situation that the cast of The Big D, the new USA Network reality show that airs immediately after the new season of Temptation Island, find themselves in.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers host ‘The Big D’

Hosted by JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers from The Bachelorette, The Big D – which premiered June 14 – throws together six divorced couples in a villa in Costa Rica, where they’ll pursue a second chance at love by dating the other divorcees in the house. But not all of the cast members are truly over their ex. Some are hoping to rekindle things with their former spouse. Others are eager to put the past behind them and find a new romantic connection. Whatever the motive, drama is all but guaranteed as the cast explores new relationships while seeking closure with past partners.

JoJo and Jordan, along with resident relationship expert Dr. Jada Jackson, will take the cast through various “ex-ercises” designed to help them forge new connections, move on from past relationships, and overcome roadblocks standing in the way of their happiness. Winning an ‘ex-ercise” leads to both a romantic date and immunity from that week’s elimination, when the cast comes together to vote on who should go home. The couple left standing at the end of the season wins a $50,000 prize.

Meet ‘The Big D’ cast

Ariel & Blair from ‘The Big D’ | Kareem Black/USA Network

So, who are the 12 recently single divorcees who will be stirring up drama on The Big D?

Ariel Lyndsey, from Los Angeles, and Blair Delgado, from Clearwater, Florida, were married for 4½ years. Ariel left her husband after he was unfaithful to her. While she’s open to seeing if there’s still a spark between them, Blair has moved on.

Follow Ariel on Instagram and TikTok.

Casey Costa and Brooks Peters are both from Lake Tahoe, California. They were married for two years, and Brooks definitely still has feelings for Casey. However, she’s more than ready to date one of the other residents of The Big D house. She’ll be able to do so without Brooks watching over her, as he was the first cast member eliminated from the competition.

Follow Casey on Instagram and TikTok.

Alexis Nicole, from Atlanta, and Devon Wright, from Charleston, South Carolina, were married for a year. Conflicts with in-laws and Devon’s tendency to start conflicts led to their split. But they’re both open to the idea of giving their relationship a second chance.

Follow Devon on Instagram.

Follow Alexis on Instagram.

Dede & Thakur from ‘The Big D’ | USA Network

Dede Lewis and Thakur Wint from Boca Raton, Florida, were married for less that two years before getting a divorce. Thakur thinks he might be able to win Dede back, but she’s looking forward to moving forward and starting a new chapter in her life.

Follow Thakur on Instagram.

Ally Lee and David Mims from Dallas were married for five years. Ally cheated on her husband, a former NFL player, but she’s open to trying things again.

Follow Ally on Instagram.

Follow David on Instagram.

Gillian Messina, from Wilmington, North Carolina, and David Novello, from San Diego, are high school sweethearts who were married for 4 years. The stress of the pandemic strained their relationship and led to their divorce, but Gillian is having a hard time letting go of her ex.

Follow Gillian on Instagram.

Follow David on Instagram.

The Big D airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. Episodes also stream on Peacock.

