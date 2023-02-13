‘Love Island USA’: Nadjha Day Opens up About Recent Breakup; Says He Harassed Her

Although Nadjha Day left Love Island USA Season 4 because she didn’t want to continue partnered up with Jeff Christian Jr., the two briefly attempted a relationship after the series. However, they have since apparently called it quits for good. Nadjha then moved on with someone else for a few months until their split. She recently shared details about her messy breakup in a TikTok video.

Nadjha Day says her ex-boyfriend ‘harassed’ her after their breakup

Around a month after Love Island USA Season 4 wrapped filming, in October 2022, Atlanta-based single Nadjha Day began dating someone new, Jackson. However, they split up. In January 2023, the reality TV star uploaded a “get ready with me” three-minute TikTok video in which she dished on her recent breakup.

She acknowledged that the couple appeared “perfect” on social media but admitted that wasn’t always the case. According to Nadjha, the relationship started well until he became “one of the worst human beings.” She accused him of being verbally abusive to her throughout their relationship and eventually dumped him after not putting up with it anymore.

Nadjha knows who she is and we love it! ? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/OGEWxibrLx — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) September 2, 2022

Additionally, Nadjha called him a “grade A narcissist” and said he used things he gifted her as leverage. When they broke up, she claimed she left everything at their shared condo but retrieved her items when he wasn’t there, including an “expensive watch” he gifted her. Nadjha considered it her “worst mistake” because she claimed he “harassed” her, leading her to block him.

The Love Island alum recalled him contacting her through payment service Venmo and email until she responded and told him to leave her alone. According to the Atlanta native, she doesn’t usually “air out dirty laundry” but felt his actions justified it.

Nadjha connected with Jeff Christian Jr. for most of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4

On Day 8, Jeff Christian Jr. entered Love Island USA Season 4 and coupled up with Zeta Morrison when newcomer Bria Bryant paired up with her person, Timmy Pandolfi.

However, he moved on to Nadjha when she entered the villa as a “bombshell” on Day 12. Even though they vibed well, they didn’t solidify their relationship, and she moved on with Nicholas “Nic” Birchall when Casa Amor opened.

There's no fooling Jeff & Nadjha about them fooling each other #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/1q01Ov62OO — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 22, 2022

Jeff explored things with newcomer Tigrlily Cooley but decided to fully pursue Nadjha, catching her off-guard.

As a result, she ended things with Nic, and the two got closer, eventually physically connected in the Hideaway Suite, and they virtually introduced each other to their families.

Nadjha and Jeff attempted a relationship for a couple of weeks after the show

However, she quit a day before the end, resulting in him following her out the door. When the group had to vote out a couple they considered least compatible, they decided on Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson, annoying Jeff, who felt the original cast members only looked out for one another.

It resulted in a tense exchange with Timmy, and Nadjha attempted to smooth things over by apologizing to him.

Sometimes you have to be honest about love. Wishing the best for both Nadjha and Jeff ✨ #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/L8BpSYVaY1 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 27, 2022

However, it upset Jeff more as he thought she should have had his back, causing Nadjha to exit as she didn’t want to continue with him.

Regardless, they reconciled shortly later as they began posting pictures together. She claimed they were working on their relationship, and Jeff later admitted he had “some growing to do.” They eventually decided to call it quits for good as she moved on with her now-ex shortly after that.