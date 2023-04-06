Luke Bryan Says 1 of His Songs Is About a Couple That ‘Doesn’t Know’ if ‘Their Worlds Are Jiving’

Luke Bryan is the country artist behind “Do I,” elaborating on the meaning behind this single in a 2009 interview. Here’s what we know about the Doin’ My Thing track, co-writen by the “Rain is a Good Thing” singer.

‘Do I’ by Luke Bryan — lyrics and song meaning

Luke Bryan performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 | Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Bryan is the artist behind “Do I,” a country hit released in 2009. The song came with its own music video and detailed a relationship on its way out.

“Baby, what are we becomin’? It feels just like we’re always runnin,’” Bryan sings. “Rollin’ through the motions every day / I could lean in to hold you or act like I don’t even know you / Seems like you could care less either way.”

Luke Bryan describes the inspiration for ‘Do I’

As the lead single off Doin’ My Thing, “Do I” became one of Bryan’s earliest hits, earning him recognition in the country music scene. As of March 2023, the track has over 85 million Spotify plays.

When it comes to the meaning behind this song, “Do I” deals with a relationship between two people. The dynamic between them is unclear, as the narrator asks questions regarding his partner’s feelings.

“Do I turn you on at all when I kiss you, baby,” the chorus states. “Does the sight of me wantin’ you drive you crazy? Do I have your love? Am I still enough? Tell me, don’t I? Or tell me, do I, baby? Give you everything that you ever wanted? Would you rather just turn away and leave me lonely? Do I just need to give up and get on with my life? Baby, do I?”

In a 2009 interview with CMT, Bryan said his song “is about a couple that doesn’t know if their worlds are jiving with each other, or they don’t know how their relationship’s going.”

Does Luke Bryan write his own songs?

Bryan is credited as a co-writer on “Do It.” According to Spotify, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood also co-wrote the song, while Jeff Stevens produced it. On his first album, the vocalist is credited as a co-writer on 10 of the 11 total tracks.

Bryan continued contributing as a songwriter to some of his biggest hits. That includes “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” and “Rain is a Good Thing.” He even wrote for other musicians.

“Songwriting gives me a way to tell stories and tell my life to other people,” Bryan said during an interview with Country Stars Central. “It gives other people the chance to feel that their stories are heard and that maybe they grew up like me or have experienced the same things that I have.”

“The main thing is songwriting is just a fun way to express yourself and have everybody else understand that and jump on the bandwagon with you,” he added. Now, music by Bryan is available on most major streaming platforms.