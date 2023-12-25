The 'American Idol' judge and country superstar enjoys a holiday season filled with family traditions and a whole lot of love.

Luke Bryan shared his family’s Christmas traditions, which include a fun-football-themed way to open presents. The American Idol judge and country music superstar proved that the Bryan family is always up for fun, even on Christmas Day.

In Luke Bryan’s family, opening gifts is filled with fun and laughter

Luke Bryan admitted that his clan employs a wild, football-themed way to extend their Christmas gifts. He shared the details, which included lots of wrapping paper and a running gag.

Luke has five children. Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, have two sons, but they’ve also adopted their nephew and two nieces: Til, Jordan, and Kris. Luke’s sister Kelly died in 2007, leaving three children behind with her husband Ben. When Ben died in 2017, Luke and Caroline decided to adopt their nephew and two nieces.

Bryan explained to UMG Nashville, “In our hallway, we tape up a bunch of wrapping paper. They kind of run through the wrapping paper like a football team to see all the presents and stuff, so it’s fun.”

“We still have a lot of the family come up, try to plan a few hunting trips the day before Christmas and have a big Christmas Eve and let some kids open the presents, but it’s still great to be with my family during the holidays. The kids get a little older, but we cherish every holiday season together,” he explained.”

Luke Bryan says Christmas Eve is a night for hot dogs and PJs

Luke Bryan admits Christmas was more stressful when his kids were younger. The experience of traveling with little ones can tire out any parent, even one who’s a country music superstar.

He told UMG Nashville, “We used to load ‘em up on the tour bus and take them to Georgia. It was a lot to travel with kids, and I’m sure many people are doing the same.”

“And so, now that we’re in Nashville, we’ve had a lot of Christmases here. The kids are getting a little older, but they still get excited about running down the stairs Christmas morning,” he revealed.

However, the Bryan family fun doesn’t start on Christmas morning. The excitement begins on Christmas Eve.

“We have a pajama night, and we do chili dogs on Christmas Eve, and we’ve always done that,” says Luke. “My mother comes up, and we go shopping. She makes me shop with her, so we must pick out all the right stuff.”

“We have to get the proper buns, the proper wieners. It’s very important. All beef wieners for the chili dog cooking. It’s a ritual. So, we’re eating chili dogs in pajamas, so it’d be special if you could come up with fun traditions and hold true to them. Yeah, so cooking chili dogs in a onesie is pretty special,” he concluded.

What gets Luke Bryan in the Christmas spirit?

Catherine Boyer and Luke Bryan pose on the red carpet at the CMA Awards | Taylor Hill/WireImage

There’s nothing like seeing his house decorated for Christmas for, Luke Bryan. The tree and lights get him in the Christmas spirit.

“I guess what gets me in the Christmas spirit is coming home and the house is decorated. The tree is up, and all the lights are on,” he says.

“Doing American Idol, I spend about 10 days of December in Los Angeles taping. So when I leave LA and get home, it’s time to settle into Christmas and enjoy the holidays with family.”

Bryan concluded, “So, yeah, nothing like seeing the tree in the house that gets you going. Also, starting to hear Christmas carols on the radio and see some of our favorite Christmas movies on TV.”

Luke Bryan will appear as a judge for Season 22 of American Idol in the Spring of 2024.

