Some Madonna songs have an important message.

The Queen of Pop revealed that she didn’t like the song at first.

She decided it had a meaningful story at its center.

One of Madonna‘s songs is about a father-daughter relationship. Madonna herself expected the track to get misinterpreted. Despite this, a famous activist praised the song.

1 of Madonna’s songs was ‘a celebration of life’ that was designed to ruffle feathers

During a 1986 interview with The New York Times, Madonna discussed her attitude as an artist. “I like challenge and controversy — I like to tick people off,” she said.

The Queen of Pop then mentioned one of the most controversial songs of her career. “‘Papa Don’t Preach’ is a message song that everyone is going to take the wrong way,” Madonna said. “Immediately, they’re going to say I am advising every young girl to go out and get pregnant.” For context, “Papa Don’t Preach” is about a teenager who decides to become a mother even though her father disapproves of her decision.

Madonna revealed her interpretation of “Papa Don’t Preach.” “When I first heard the song, I thought it was silly,” she said. “But then I thought, ‘Wait a minute, this song is really about a girl who is making a decision in her life. She has a very close relationship with her father and wants to maintain that closeness.’

“To me, it’s a celebration of life,” she added. “It says, ‘I love you, father, and I love this man and this child that is growing inside me.’ Of course, who knows how it will end? But at least it starts off positive.” Notably, “Papa Don’t Preach” is the one song from Madonna’s album True Blue that she didn’t have a major role in writing.

Tipper Gore condemned some Madonna songs but not ‘Papa Don’t Preach’

According to another New York Times article from 1986, earlier Madonna songs garnered criticism from Tipper Gore. Tipper, the wife of future Vice President Al Gore, is most known for creating the Parents Music Resource Center. She started a moral panic about sex, violence, and the occult in mainstream music in the 1980s. Despite this, she applauded “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Tipper felt that Madonna approach the subject of the song gracefully. In addition, Tipper praised Madonna for encouraging families to talk about the issue of teen pregnancy.

How ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ impacted popular culture again and again

In spite of — or perhaps, because of — the controversy, “Papa Don’t Preach” became one of the most famous Madonna songs. Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, recorded a version of the song for her debut album, Shut Up. While Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” is a dance-pop song, Osbourne’s rendition is a hard-rock song. Dianna Agron also covered the tune for the Glee episode “Hairography.” Madonna herself even quoted the lyrics of “Papa Don’t Preach” in her movie The Next Best Thing.

“Papa Don’t Preach” ruffled feathers and cemented Madonna’s superstar status in the process.