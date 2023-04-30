‘The Mandalorian’ Actor Katee Sackhoff Shares Her Plans for More Tattoos

The Mandalorian came along when Star Wars and its fans needed a change of pace for the “galaxy far, far away.” In addition to tiding fans over until the next film, The Mandalorian has brought a whole new crop of actors with a strong connection to fans. This includes actors such as Katee Sackhoff, who has recently shared her plan to get more tattoos in the near future.

‘The Mandalorian’ has given Katee Sackhoff her biggest role yet

On The Mandalorian, Sackhoff plays Mandalorian princess and warrior Bo-Katan Kryze. The actor originally voiced the character on the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. And Sackhoff returned when Bo-Katan made her way into live-action, starting with a notable arc in The Mandalorian Season 2. And that role has continued to grow.

Throughout season 3, Bo-Katan has become a far more integral part of The Mandalorian, with many speculating if she is this season’s title character. In any case, fans who still can’t get enough of Sackhoff have plenty of other work to check out. Most notably, the actor played Starbuck on the Battlestar Galactica series that aired on Syfy from 2004 until 2009.

Katee Sackhoff has a sweet plan to get more tattoos

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff at the LA premiere of Season 3 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Besides playing sci-fi heroes, Sackhoff has another passion: tattoos. The star reportedly has at least four tattoos but has publicly announced her plans to get more in the near future. In a recent Instagram approach, she opened up about using tattoos as an evolving tribute to her daughter with her husband Robin Gadsby.

“My husband had a wonderful idea to add our daughter’s favorite thing from every stage of life to our existing tattoos that @cachotattoo did when she was two weeks old,” Sackhoff wrote. “For her first year, we decided on planes and books. … I decided to add mini tattoos in a new place for 18 years. I love expressing myself through the tattoos I’ve gotten over the years. They are a literal map of important moments and people throughout my life. I trust this man so much to continue to add to those memories. Thank you Cacho.”

Why Katee Sackhoff was determined to cover another tattoo

Although Sackhoff is passionate about her future tattoos, she explained in 2021 how a run-in with a fan who “chastised [her] for asking for privacy” inspired her to write “Public Property” on her arm. The woman believed Sackhoff had “given up [her] right to privacy, a sentiment that Sackhoff on Instagram struck a nerve.

“While incredibly angry, there was a part of me that believed her. As an actor, I’ve always felt not only a responsibility to be a role model but an inevitability that your privacy wanes as you become more well-known, and that in some way we as performers signed up for it. That’s what I used to think anyway, and it served me well for 20 years.

“Now, I think very differently. When I started in this business, social media didn’t exist. Cell phones were a new thing, and the internet was just a rumor. I didn’t sign up to lose my privacy. I am not public property. What I give of myself is my choice. Nobody else’s.

“So I covered it up. With the help of @sarahmillertattoo (who also did my butterfly) Two hysterical sessions and almost 12 hrs later…I replaced my tattoo with the thing I’m most protective of. The thing that fills my heart with joy. The person who validated my newly discovered self-worth when we met. My best friend and partner. My compass. My family. My Husband (almost) My Robin.”

Sackhoff has made a definitive choice to devote her tattoos to the people in her life who matter the most. And that love and devotion will likely only make fans appreciate her even more.