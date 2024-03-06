Elvis Presley's ghost is a character in Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis." Cohn said the tune is more about his feelings about religion than his feelings about Elvis.

Plenty of fans would love to meet Elvis Presley‘s ghost. Notably, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s specter is a character in Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis.” Cohn said the tune is more about his feelings about religion than his feelings about the “Heartbreak Hotel” singer. Regardless, it’s one of the most beloved tunes to mention Elvis.

Marc Cohn’s ‘Walking in Memphis’ made part of Elvis Presley’s Graceland very famous

“Walking in Memphis” is a tribute to the titular city, referencing famous musicians such as W. C. Handy and Al Green. A song like that wouldn’t be complete without a tip of the hat to the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer, a Memphis resident. One of the song’s verses focuses on Elvis. It’s about his ghost sneaking onto the grounds of Graceland and going to spend some intimate time with a lady “down in the Jungle Room,” a recording studio in Graceland with grassy decor and stuffed animals. That line probably made the Jungle Room more famous than ever. In 2016, Elvis’ estate issued a compilation album called Way Down in the Jungle Room.

During a 2013 interview with The Berkshire Eagle, Cohn said Elvis’ presence in the song gets too much attention. “To me, the song is so minimally about him, but I worry that it gets cast as just another Elvis tribute,” he said. “It’s a testament, in a way, to the power of his name. Even if you mention it in just one verse, it becomes about him because people focus on it.” Elvis died in 1977, and Cohn released his signature tune in 1991. The fact that Elvis still mattered so much all those years later is incredible.

Marc Cohn said the tune is less about Elvis Presley and more about acceptance

If “Walking in Memphis” is not just an Elvis tribute, then what is it? Fundamentally, it’s the story of a Jewish man who loves gospel music and meets someone who asks him if he’s a Christian. He replies, “Man, I am tonight.”

During a 2011 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Cohn discussed writing the song. “It’s 100% autobiographical,” he said. “The moment I wrote it, I had no idea I was writing a hit, but I knew I was writing something that deeply defined so many facets of me — my conflicting feelings about religion, about my own state, my humor about it, my acceptance about everybody in terms of what they believe. It’s not a religious thing for me, it’s just deeply moving. And I guess that’s all in that line.” Cohn said that only a Jewish songwriter could have penned the tune’s line about Christianity.

The impact of ‘Walking in Memphis’

“Walking in Memphis” became Cohn’s most famous song. It inspired a cover by the one and only Cher. Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis” and Cher’s cover are very similar. The biggest difference between the two versions is that Cher’s vocal stylings sound nothing like Cohn’s.

“Walking in Memphis” is one of the most famous tunes to mention Elvis. Others include Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” Eminem’s “Without Me,” and Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet.” “Walking in Memphis” might be the most radio-friendly of the bunch.

Cohn didn’t set out to write a song about Elvis, but Elvis’ presence made it so much more magical.