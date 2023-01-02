Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean

Since August 2022, country singer Maren Morris has been feuding with Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean over Brittany Aldean’s transphobic comments. In October 2022, Miranda Lambert appeared during one of Jason Aldean’s concerts, and Maren Morris seemingly subtweeted Lambert.

Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert

On Oct. 14, 2022, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen appeared during Jason Aldean’s concert in Nashville, Tennessee. During the concert, Jason Aldean spoke to the crowd wondering who he should invite onstage.

“I thought, man, who could I call?” Aldean said according to Billboard. “I got some friends in town. I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.”

When he said Morris’ name, he looked at the crowd and seemed to shrug, and concertgoers began to boo. Jason Aldean then used the moment to invite Wallen onstage.

On Oct. 15, 2022, singer Rissi Palmer tweeted, “Birds of a feather…”

Morris then replied to her tweet, “Oof.” with the laughing emoji.

Given Lambert’s previous outspokenness about supporting the LGBTQ community, Morris’ tweet appears to reference Lambert aligning herself with Aldean over Morris.

Some country fans called out Miranda Lambert

Morris is not the only person who referenced the controversy of Lambert performing with Aldean. On social media, some country music fans called out Lambert.

“Disappointed that Miranda Lambert is with him,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Miranda even coming out proves she’s been pefrmative as hell! I hope her queer brother wasn’t hurt by this because I know I would be if a family member who claimed to be supportive was on stage with a bigot who booed an ally,” wrote a fan on Reddit.

One Reddit user wrote, “… Maren has publicly stated she’s uncomfortable to go to the CMAs over all this with Jason and his wife. Miranda Lambert who is supposedly an ally of LGBTQ, condoned it by being there and performing with him. What a hypocrite she is.”

In a 2021 interview with GLAAD, Lambert previously shared the sentiment that country music was becoming a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ community.

“It’s very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to be like ‘This is who I am,'” Lambert said.

How Maren Morris’ feud with Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean started

In August 2022, Brittany Aldean sparked controversy when she posted an Instagram reel with transphobic comments.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” Brittany Aldean captioned the Instagram reel.

This prompted multiple artists to call out Brittany Aldean on social media, including Cassadee Pope and Morris.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” Pope tweeted.

Morris then responded to Pope, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Since this occurred, Morris has raised money for Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program while Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean have become more outspoken about their views.