Marin Hinkle Loved Rose Weissman’s Joie De Vivre in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ – ‘Even if I Only Dress in Sweatpants Again’

Rose Weissman changed actor Marin Hinkle‘s perspective on how she appreciates art and style. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star recently opened up about how playing Rose made her look at art, style, and even humor differently after five seasons of the award-winning series.

“I wore sweatshirts a lot and wore sweat pants and kind of lived life in a very disheveled way,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And I still primarily do that, but I pay more attention to art. I go to museums with a new look, and I let myself take in the visuals and people that put themselves together in ways that Rose does and that many of the characters on the show do and that [producer] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] sort of even presents and the way that they let visuals be so important.”

“I didn’t really see the world that way before it. And they cracked that open for me, and I’m so thankful to them for that, even if I only dress in sweatpants again,” she joked.

Playing Rose in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ gave Marin ‘extra chutzpah’

Rose Weissman who is Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s buttoned-up mother, mirrors the fashion and attitude toward the finer aspects of life in the series. Always properly dressed for the late 1950s / 1960s era, Rose’s wardrobe was essentially an extension of the character.

Marin Hinkle and Rachel Brosnahan| James Devaney/GC Images

Maisel costume designer Donna Zakowska told ABC News her role was to enhance the colorful characters through their wardrobe. “You’re really trying to enhance the script, the story, and you’re trying to create this world,” Zakowska said.

Hinkle admitted to ABC that she used to have a more lowkey approach to dressing. “In my own life I tend to be like, ‘Let’s just be plain and not rock a boat and be good and proper,’” she said. But after embracing Rose, she has a new attitude toward fashion. “‘Today is a day to be spectacular and I’m going to put on bright colors and not go in the shadows!’” she said.

Hinkle added, “It’s been so hard to say goodbye to her as she gave me a little extra chutzpah.”

‘Maisel’ costumes were like a ‘three-act play’

Actor Caroline Aaron who plays Shirley Maisel joked with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about how getting into the period costumes was like a three-act play.

“It was like getting back to those costumes because we have to wear, not only the costume but all of the architecture under the costume that women had to go through,” she said.

“Garter belt and girdles and pointy bras and slips. And I thought I guess women just never went to the bathroom,” she joked. “I guess that’s the way it was because going to the bathroom is really a three-act play with all of that on. And I don’t know how they did it. But we were always dressed up. Lots of hats and bags. You know, in the first season when Midge sets her alarm to get up early to put on make-up before her husband sees her. Wow.”

Marin Hinkel will miss Rose’s sense of humor from ‘Maisel’

Hinkle said becoming Rose essentially made her stop and appreciate the world around her. “There’s something I was thinking about recently,” she mused. “I think I went through life slightly driven in the way that I want to have a child or even many children, maybe.”

“And then I also want to have a good career and stuff,” she continued. “But I wasn’t paying as much attention to the artistry of the world around me. And Tony [Shalhoub] knows this, having met me and other people who have met me many years ago.”

Rose’s fashion isn’t the only thing Hinkle will miss about her character, as the series comes to an end. “I think I’m going to miss my character’s sense of humor. I tend to be kind of serious in some ways, which is funny because I’ve gotten to do so much comedy,” she said.

“And Rose is very serious too, mind you,” she added. “But Tony was talking about this earlier. And I love these kinds of sessions where we can learn from what each other says. And I kind of feel like, why don’t we talk about this more often sometimes as the years went on?”

Episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 are currently streaming on Prime Video.