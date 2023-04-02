‘Married at First Sight’: Katina and Olajuwon Seemingly Reconcile After Second Split

It doesn’t seem that many couples participate in Married at First Sight last, at least in the last few seasons. One couple who has been on and off since their season wrapped is Katina and Olajuwon. After announcing their divorce, they reconciled, split again, and now appeared to have gotten back together.

Katina and Oljuwon appear in new photos together after splitting for a second time

The Boston couple celebrated one of their co-stars, Steve Moi’s, birthday recently. Moi shared glimpses of the cast reunion, which was made up of the male cast, and an appearance from Katina.

“You know it’s a celebration when the boys are back together! Lucky to have all of you in my life, and to celebrate with,” he captioned the post. It appears Katina was the only woman from the cast who attended, presumably with her husband.

In two of the shots, Katina is huddled up and smiling with Olajuwon. She commented on the post: “So much fun! Happy birthday!!” One fan noticed the chummy photos of the previously estranged couple, referencing their multiple splits writing, “Ok with Katina and Olajuwon it’s like ping pong.”

In a recent Instagram Stories post, she shared views from breakfast. A man’s hands appear in the video with tattoos similar looking to Olajuwon’s. She also seemingly hinted at the reconciliation with a cryptic post that read: “I love asking different people for advice and still doing what I want.”

The ‘MAFS’ couple reconciled with a tropical vacation the first time

Last Fall, the pair announced in a joint statement they were splitting. “After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the statement began. “However, this was not an easy decision to make. We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that, at this time, our privacy is respected.” Comments for the post were disabled.

What led to the split was unclear. But weeks after the post, Katina shared in an Instagram live Q&A that the hardest part of being a public figure was social media users’ opinions on her choices. She also preferred staying out of the spotlight and confirmed she was single at the time. Olajuwon’s social media wasn’t as active.

The divorce announcement has since been deleted from both of their accounts. They then shared photos and videos to their Instagram accounts via stories of them on a tropical vacation together.

Katina’s latest post featured a shot of her and Olajuwon sitting together on a chair and smiling. She captioned the photo: “If we take off now, we can catch the sun,” alongside an airplane emoji. Comments are disabled on her post. Olajuwon shared photos and videos of him and Katina on a snorkeling excursion.

Viewers slammed Olajuwon for his treatment of Katina throughout their season

Fans of the show did not root for their marriage. In fact, they labeled Olajuwon as emotionally and mentally abusive. He constantly criticized Katina for her “lack of” domestic skills. The experts also pointed out Olajuwon’s cave-man mentality regarding gender roles. By the reunion, he claimed he’d changed his ways and re-proposed.