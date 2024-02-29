What does the future hold for Brennan and Emily, Becca and Austin, and the other 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 couples?

Will any of the Married at First Sight Denver couples get to “yes” on Decision Day? One pair has already bowed out of the process. Three of the remaining four have all but declared their intention to divorce. At this point, it looks like this season of the Lifetime reality show could go 0-5 for successful marriages.

We’ll have to wait to see exactly how it all plays out when the couples sit down with the experts. Here’s when the first Married at First Sight Season 17 Decision Day episode airs and each couple’s status as the two-month marriage experiment comes to a close.

When is ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 Decision Day?

After eight tumultuous weeks of marriage, Decision Day is finally here for three of the remaining four Married at First Sight Season 17 couples.

Becca and Austin, Emily and Brennan, and Clare and Cameron will make a final decision about whether to stay married or get divorced in the March 6 episode of Married at First Sight, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Once season 17 couple – Lauren and Orion – already called it quits early in the season. The other, Chloe and Michael, got married after the other four couples, so their Decision Day will happen later in the season.

Lauren and Orion

Status: Divorced

Despite a promising start, Lauren and Orion’s relationship was never the same after a massive fight on the honeymoon. Soon after they returned to Denver, Orion announced that he wanted a divorce, to the disappointment of Lauren, who thought he was being inflexible and unwilling to work through their issues.

Later, Orion seemed to have second thoughts about ending things with Lauren. When they met up at the couples’ retreat, he broached the idea of “build[ing] a bridge.” She wasn’t interested.

“I don’t know how much value I would see in us having a friendship,” she said.

Clare and Cameron

Status: Separated

A lack of chemistry and poor communication doomed Clare and Cameron’s marriage. After a month together, they mutually agreed to go their separate ways. Then, Cameron had a serious health issue that required immediate surgery. As he recovered, Clare reached out to support him – and began to reconsider their relationship.

While Cameron, a bike shop owner, and Clare, a therapist, have spent the past month apart, they’ll come together on Decision Day to decide their future. Is there a chance their marriage could be revived? It seems unlikely, but both appear willing to admit they made mistakes.

“I was very unaware of my feelings,” Clare tells Cameron.

“I’m gonna say it plainly: I f*cked up the process,” he says.

Emily and Brennan

Status: Separated

Status: Separated

After meeting at the altar on their wedding day, Emily and Brennan seemed to be developing genuine feelings for each other during their honeymoon. But by the time they returned home to Colorado, the vibe had shifted, and they were never able to get back on track.

As Brennan and Emily struggled to build a romantic connection, they faced a major crisis when Emily was involved in a serious accident while ATVing. Brennan stepped up to support his wife, which impressed her. But things broke down again when he confronted her about her alleged “negativity” during a dinner in the Feb. 28 episode of Married at First Sight. She was hurt by his comments, and even more devastated when she heard that he might have been planning a double date with Cameron. He defended himself by claiming he’d saved her life after her accident.

By the end of the episode, Brennan had moved out of their shared apartment. In diary cams, both made it clear that they were saying “no” on Decision Day. At this point, the only question is how ugly their conversation gets.

“I just have a bad feeling about what Brennan is coming [with] and what is in store for us,” Emily said.

Austin and Becca

Status: Separated

Becca fell hard for Austin after they said “I do.” For a while, it seemed like the feeling was mutual. But the longer they were married, the more apparent it became that their relationship wasn’t working. They clashed over religion (he’s Christian; she’s a secular Jew), but the real issue was sex – or the lack of it – in their marriage. Becca was frustrated by their lack of physical intimacy, but the more she pushed for closeness, the more Austin pulled away.

As Decision Day neared, Austin said that he felt Becca was “combative” any time he disagreed with her. She felt he was more concerned with the “optics” of how he appeared on camera. By the end of the Feb. 28 episode, he’d moved out of their apartment. While Becca said she still had feelings for him, it seems their relationship is beyond saving.

“She doesn’t trust me on camera or off camera anymore,” Austin said in a teaser for the Decision Day episode.

Michael and Chloe

Status: Still together

After Michael was jilted at the altar by a runaway bride, the Married at First Sight experts paired him with Chloe. At this point, they’re the only season 17 couple who haven’t crumbled under the pressure, but they’re also only a couple of weeks into their marriage. So far, they’ve demonstrated solid communication skills and are increasing their physical intimacy (thanks to Dr. Pia’s prescribed visit to an adult toy store). But his people-pleasing tendencies and her perfectionist qualities could spell trouble ahead. With Decision Day still weeks away for Michael and Chloe, it’s too early to say whether they’ll stay together or get divorced.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

