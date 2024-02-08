Emily is rushed to the hospital after a frightening ATV accident in the latest episode of 'Married at First Sight.'

What was supposed to be a fun, adventurous outing for one Married at First Sight couple took a frightening turn in the Feb. 7 episode of the Lifetime reality show.

While ATVing with her husband Brennan, Emily was in a serious accident that required an ambulance ride to the hospital. Will she be OK after the scary incident? And could the accident end up changing her dynamic with her husband?

Emily and Brennan’s marriage is on the rocks heading into the couples’ retreat

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Emily and Brennan joined the rest of the Denver cast for a couples’ retreat. But Emily wasn’t exactly looking forward to the getaway.

“Going into the couples’ retreat, I’m kind of just feeling blah about Brennan,” she admitted in an interview. “I’m just kind of like, this is what it is.”

Despite repeated interventions from the MAFS experts, Emily and Brennan can’t get on the same page in their marriage. Brennan has said he doesn’t fully trust his wife, while she’s frustrated by his inability to open up, his lack of effort, and his fear of being portrayed negatively on camera.

Meanwhile, Brennan wanted to “focus on having fun” with the other couples at the retreat. One thing that definitely wasn’t on his mind? Romance with his wife. Emily said she “wasn’t surprised” when Brennan suggested they sleep in separate rooms rather than sharing a bed.

“I’m not keeping my hopes up,” Emily said. “The more I stay hopeful, the more I get disappointed.”

Emily is injured in an ATV accident on ‘Married at First Sight’

Despite the tension with Brennan, Emily still booked an ATV outing for the two of them during the retreat.

“We do like to do fun or thrilling stuff,” she explained. “So I thought this would be a fun thing to do,” adding that she wanted to embrace “living on the edge vibes.” Even Brennan admitted he was looking forward to the activity.

Unfortunately, Emily and Brennan’s ATV excursion didn’t end up producing the “good vibes” she hoped it would. A shocking accident left Emily dazed and with bloody cuts on her head.

“Am I gonna be OK?” she asked, as Brennan held a cloth to her forehead in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

“You’re going to be alright,” he replied as he squeezed her hand.

“I think we need to get her out of here and get the ambulance,” someone said offscreen. “She’s bleeding a lot.”

Could Emily’s accident change her dynamic with Brennan?

The episode ends with Emily being loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the emergency room. In a preview for next week’s episode, a worried Brennan sits by his wife’s bedside in the hospital.

“I’m just hoping and praying that everything is OK,” he says. “But I’m here. In sickness and in health.”

The extent of Emily’s injuries aren’t clear, but hopefully, she makes a full recovery. Assuming she’s OK, it will be interesting to see if the traumatic incident changes her dynamic with Brennan. It seems like he was a calming presence after the accident. And if he shows himself to be a supportive partner as she recovers, it could help them move forward as a couple. But it’s just as possible that their marriage is beyond saving. Brennan keeps giving signs he’s not into Emily romantically, while she seems to be checked out of the relationship. With Decision Day fast approaching, neither is likely to change their opinion of the other just because of her accident.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

