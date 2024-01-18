Brennan's a different person when the 'Married at First Sight' cameras go away, his wife Emily hinted in the Jan. 17 episode of the Lifetime reality show.

Married at First Sight viewers aren’t getting a complete picture of Brennan’s personality, his wife Emily says.

In the Jan. 17 episode of the Lifetime reality series, the Denver couple sat down for a tense talk about their marriage with relationship expert Dr. Pia Holec. Brennan was noticeably defensive during the conversation, complaining that he felt “blindsided” by what he felt was Emily’s refusal to let go of the past. But according to Emily, talking candidly with her husband about anything is difficult due to his unpredictable off-camera behavior.

Emily from ‘Married at First Sight’ opens up about Brennan’s off-camera behavior

Though Brennan and Emily hit it off on their honeymoon, they’ve struggled to connect since returning home from their Mexican vacation. Emily – who has never been in a long-term relationship – has expressed frustration with Brennan’s unwillingness to open up to her. Meanwhile, he’s pulled away from his wife but has been hesitant to say exactly what the problem is.

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight, they had another meeting with the show’s therapist to discuss their struggles with intimacy. But Brennan was resistant to focusing on what had gone wrong in their relationship. Instead, he said he wanted to focus on the future, “like we agreed.”

As the conversation continued, Emily grew visibly frustrated. In a solo interview, she said she saw a different side of her husband when the show’s crew wasn’t filming.

“Brennan is a little reactive off-camera, which isn’t seen because it’s not what he wants people to see,” she said. He didn’t want anyone to see a “negative” side of his behavior, she added. That’s in line with comments Brennan has made in the past about wanting to put on a positive face for the cameras.

Emily tells ‘Afterparty’ host Keshia Knight Pulliam that Brennan is ‘playing the victim’

Emily was a guest on the Jan. 17 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty. Host Keshia Knight Pulliam questioned her about what was really going on with her and Brennan and why he seemed so confused and defensive during their meeting with the MAFS expert.

“He does not like to hear anything negative,” Emily said. Nor was he being truthful in their conversation with Dr. Pia. “He’s playing the victim,” she said.

Emily also shared some more details about some troubling moments between her and Brennan that weren’t captured on tape. For example, Emily and Brennan went on a fun soccer date during the latest MAFS episode. But the day didn’t start out on a positive note.

“He literally was screaming at me” before soccer, Emily said, because, “I said something he didn’t like.”

The MAFS star also accused Brennan of “gaslighting” her and admitted that she hadn’t been totally honest with Dr. Pia. When the MAFS expert asked Emily if she felt safe sharing her feelings with Brennan, she said yes. But that was a lie.

“Dr. Pia asked me if I feel safe,” Emily said. “I said yes, but I didn’t.”

