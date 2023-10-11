Does 'Married at First Sight' really work? Here's a complete breakdown of where all the show's couples from all 17 seasons of the Lifetime reality series stand now.

Back in 2014, six people took a chance on love and signed up for Married at First Sight. Today, the reality series is a fixture on Lifetime, with more than 50 couples having gone through the show’s unique matchmaking process. While many decided to get divorced after the experiment ended, a surprising number have stayed together, with several even going on to start families with the person they met for the first time at the altar.

Keep reading to find out whether your favorite Married at First Sight couple is still together or if they’ve gone their separate ways.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Status: Married

The longest-lasting Married at First Sight couple is season 1’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. The former Bachelor contestant’s wedding ceremony was full of tears – and not the good kind. But the couple worked through their issues and stayed together. They now have two children and are still active in the MAFS universe, appearing on several spinoffs, including Married at First Sight: Couples Couch.

Though Jamie took an unusual approach to meeting her husband, she has no regrets.

“If I had listened to everyone’s criticism & never followed my heart I would’ve missed out on growing a love like I’ve never known,” she wrote in a 2022 Instagram post.

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland

Status: Divorced

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland got hitched on MAFS Season 1. The two hit it off immediately but ultimately couldn’t make things work. After five weeks together, they divorced.

After MAFS, Monet appeared on the reality show #BlackLove. But she’s since stepped away from the spotlight and no longer appears to maintain a public Instagram presence. Her ex, Vaughn, is also not active on social media. But according to ScreenRant, he and his girlfriend moved to Germany and had a baby in 2016.

Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion

Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix of ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 1 | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for FYI Network

Status: Divorced

Married at First Sight Season 1 couple Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion were initially one of the show’s success stories. The make-up artist and first responder met at the altar and quickly fell for each other. They stayed together after the cameras stopped rolling. But after a few years, they realized they wanted different things in life. The MAFS couple divorced in 2019.

Jason is now married to Roxanne Pallet, who appeared on the British soap Emmerdale and Celebrity Big Brother UK. They announced she was pregnant in 2021. Cortney also remarried. She and her husband Sherm welcomed their first baby, a boy named Dale, in 2021. Baby No. 2 arrived in May 2023.

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio

Status: Divorced

The Married at First Sight Season 2 experts thought Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio were a perfect match. But the pharmaceutical salesperson and the trauma nurse couldn’t get on the same page regarding their life goals, including where to live. On Decision Day, they chose divorce.

After her MAFS experience, Davina remarried and moved from NYC to North Carolina. She and her new husband had a son named Hudson. She occasionally shares updates about her life on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Sean has also remarried. According to his Instagram bio, he’s an ER nurse and dad to two kids.

Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino

Status: Divorced

Jessica Castro had the bad luck to be married to Ryan DeNino, one of the worst husbands in Married at First Sight history. The season 2 couple’s marriage was explosive and ultimately ended in divorce. Jessica even took out a restraining order against her ex after he threatened her and her family.

Since then, Jessica has put her toxic MAFS experience behind her. She’s married and is a stay-at-home mom to her son. She’s also kept in touch with the other season 2 brides, calling them her “girls for life” in a March 2023 Instagram post. Jessica’s ex Ryan has shared updates about his dog and his extended family on his public Instagram but hasn’t posted there since 2022.

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone

‘Married At First Sight’ Season 2 cast member Jaclyn Methuen | Bobby Bank/WireImage

Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Rennellone from Married at First Sight Season 2 encountered problems early on when she admitted she wasn’t physically attracted to her husband. Still, this couple gave their relationship a shot, and on Decision Day they decided to stay married. However, they split soon after filming on MAFS Season 2 ended

Jaclyn bounced back from her MAFS disappointment with a new relationship. She and her new partner have since welcomed two children, per her Instagram bio. Meanwhile, Jacyln’s ex Ryan is a real estate agent on Long Island, according to his Instagram.

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell

Status: Divorced

Initially, Atlanta couple Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell seemed to be a Married at First Sight success story. They had solid chemistry and no one was surprised when they said yes on Decision Day. So, fans were stunned when they revealed during the season 3 reunion special that they’d split. Tres told Us Weekly that his feelings for his wife “began to fade” after filming ended.

According to Tres’ Instagram bio, he’s since left Atlanta for Louisville. Vanessa gave finding love on TV another shot when she appeared in Married at First Sight: Second Chances. She got engaged Andre Forbes, but they broke up before getting married. She founded SoulWick candles and currently lives in Los Angeles, according to her Instagram.

Ashley Doherty and David Norton

Status: Divorced

David Norton, a software account executive, married Ashley Doherty, a nursing student, in Married at First Sight Season 3. Ashley wasn’t attracted to her husband, and the two never really connected as a couple. At one point, she even claimed that he’d cheated on her. Though David felt the relationship might work and said yes on Decision Day, Ashley wanted a divorce.

After MAFS, reports surfaced that David had been violent in a past relationship. He denied those accusations in an interview with People. After splitting from Ashley, he appeared on Married at First Sight Sight: Second Chances, but didn’t find love. According to his Instagram, he still lives in Atlanta and appears to be single. Ashley got married again in 2019 and welcomed a baby in 2021.

Samantha Role and Neil Bowlus

Status: Divorced

Longtime MAFS fans likely remember Neil Bowlus and Samantha Role’s difficult Decision Day, when she broke down in tears after he said he wanted a divorce. While it was a challenging moment for both, neither regrets their experience on the show.

Sam got married in April 2018 and welcomed a baby girl a few months later. In 2020, she appeared on the Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special, where she thanked her ex for making her a better person. Neil responded with a message of his own, calling himself one of her biggest supporters. He also revealed that he was dating someone, though he hasn’t shared any other details or updates on his relationship status since then.

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz

Status: Divorced

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz from Married at First Sight Season 4 made MAFS history when they became the first couple to divorce before the end of the experiment. The Miami couple clashed over several issues, including her smoking and his drinking. They bowed out after just 10 days.

Heather, a flight attendant, has kept her personal life mostly under wraps since her stint on reality TV. Her social media is set to private, though she’s mom to a child named Leo, according to her Instagram bio. Derek’s low-key Insta mostly shows him hanging out with friends in Fort Lauderdale.

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson

Status: Divorced

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson were a fan-favorite MAFS couple who seemed like they might stay together for the long haul. But even though they were a solid match, life took them in separate directions. Though they stayed together on Decision Day, they divorced after 14 months together.

These days, Lillian updates fans about her life on her Instagram. According to her bio, she works in investment sales and acquisitions, and she appears to be single. Tom appeared on the Where Are They Now? special and revealed he’s married to a woman named Michelle and is a stepdad.

Sonia Granados and Nick Prendergast

Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados and Nick Prendergast from MAFS Season 4 also chose to stay together after the experiment ended despite issues around communication and attraction. But the relationship didn’t last, and they divorced after less than a year of marriage. The split was acrimonious, with Sonia hinting online that Nick had cheated on her with the woman he started dating shortly after their divorce, AfterBuzz TV host Heather Yerrid.

Heather and Nick later welcomed twins. In 2019, he suffered a serious on-the-job accident that left him partially paralyzed, though he has since recovered. Sonia has dated since her divorce but has not yet found the one. In a February 2023 Instagram post, she revealed she’d “closed off a chapter and open[ed] a new one” by moving to a new apartment in Broward County.

Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek

Status: Divorced

Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek wed at the altar in Married at First Sight Season 5. The Chicago couple struggled with intimacy issues but ultimately decided to stay together on Decision Day. The relationship didn’t last. A year after they said “I do,” Danielle and Cody called it quits.

These days, Danielle continues to work as a dietitian. She’s started her own business, Dietitian Gone Wild, and also provides health coaching and leads yoga retreats. Cody got engaged in February 2023, according to his Twitter.

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon

Status: Divorced

Season 5 couple Danielle and Cody appeared to have a relatively amicable divorce. The same couldn’t be said for their fellow Married at First Sight Chicago cast members Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon. Things were rocky for the pair during their time on the show. On Decision Day, Nate made it clear he had doubts about their future together. Unsurprisingly, the marriage didn’t last. In November 2017, Sheila and Nate confirmed their divorce.

While Sheila’s relationship with Nate didn’t work out, she’s since found love with a new man named Kurt. In April 2023, she announced on her Instagram that she was engaged. Nate has also moved on. He’s now a dad to a baby boy, who was born in December 2022. He’s also the founder of Duey Juice Cocktails, a line of pre-mixed rum-based cocktails.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

Status: Married

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are a true Married at First Sight success story. The pair met and married during the show’s Chicago season, and celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in July 2023.

Since saying “I do,” Anthony and Ashley have become a family of four. Their first child, a daughter, was born in January 2019. Baby No. 2, another girl, arrived in February 2021. They’ve also appeared on the spinoffs Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After and Married at First Sight: Couples Couch.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Status: Married

The Married at First Sight experts matched Shawniece Jackson, a cosmetologist, and Jephte Pierre, a teacher, in the show’s sixth season. Initially, it didn’t seem like the Boston couple would go the distance. They often clashed during their brief marriage, but decided to stay together on Decision Day. Soon after, they announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Laura, in August 2018. Five years later, Shawniece and Jephte are still going strong.

“​​This is what I asked for, this is what I dreamed of and when if you asked me what my prayer was, I would tell you I asked for strength,” Shawniece wrote in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post in 2023. “God gave me the strength the patience and the opportunity to receive true love.”

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic

Status: Divorced

At first, Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic seemed like a good match. But the couple struggled with communication and a fundamental personality clash. Their brief marriage was full of conflict and, unsurprisingly, ended in divorce. But the real drama came after Decision Day.

In one of the most shocking twists in Married at First Sight history, Jonathan started dating one of the show’s experts, Dr. Jessica Griffin, after he and Molly broke up. They married in October 2022. Molly has said he wasn’t thrilled to learn her on-screen relationship advisor was with her ex, but says she’s moved on.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley

Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Schwartzberg, a sales rep, married Ryan Buckley, a firefighter, in Married at First Sight Season 6. During their time on the show, the Boston couple clashed over lifestyle differences, however, there was enough love in their relationship for them to say yes on Decision Day. Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last. In June 2018, Jaclyn and Ryan confirmed they were divorcing after 10 months together.

Jaclyn got married again in September 2020. She and her husband have since welcomed a baby girl. Since his time on Married at First Sight, Ryan has jumped into real estate investing, continues to pursue his paintball hobby, and traveled to destinations such as Hawaii, Mexico, and Las Vegas, according to his Instagram.

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson

Status: Divorced

One of the most dramatic moments in Married at First Sight history happened when Mia Bally from season 7 was detained at the airport on the way to her honeymoon. Her husband Tristan Thompson was stunned that his new wife had a warrant out for her arrest for stalking an ex. Despite that rocky start, the Dallas couple made it the full eight weeks and even agreed to stay together on Decision Day. However, they split up soon after.

Mia – who said her ex-boyfriend had falsely accused her of stalking – keeps a low profile these days. Her Instagram is set to private. In 2020, Tristan married Rachel Ashley, a former Miss World Texas. A year later, they welcomed their first child together.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman of ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Status: Married

Danielle Bergman, a software sales executive, and Bobby Dodd, a construction project manager, got their happily ever after on Married at First Sight Season 7. The couple’s time on the Lifetime reality show was surprisingly drama-free, and it was not a huge surprise when they both said yes on Decision Day.

Danielle and Bobby are still together today. They have two children, a daughter who was born in October 2019 and a son born in December 2020. In April 2023, the couple announced they were expecting baby No. 3.

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty

Status: Divorced

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty tied the knot on MAFS Season 7. Though they went through some ups and downs during their two months on the show, the positive ended up outweighing the bad, and they both said yes on Decision Day. But a few months after the season finale aired, Amber and Dave announced their divorce.

“We obviously had a lot of tough moments but we shared a lot of laughs and fun times together too. In the end we just weren’t a good match,” Amber explained in an Instagram post (via People).

Today, Amber’s Instagram is set to private and her relationship status is unknown. Dave’s social media is also fairly quiet. His posts focus on golfing with his buddies and trips to Colorado and Arizona.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller

Status: Married

Married at First Sight headed to Philadelphia for season 8, where the experts matched Stephanie Sersen with AJ Vollmoeller. The pair had solid chemistry from the start, which carried them through their eight-week marriage with relatively few conflicts. Both said yes on Decision Day.

AJ and Steph are still married today. During the pandemic, they relocated from Philly to sunny Key West, Florida. You can follow their beach adventures and travels on social media and on Steph’s travel blog.

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess

Status: Divorced

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess also appeared on MAFS’s Philadelphia season. Unfortunately, their brief marriage was a flop. One major issue? Jasmine wanted a man who would embrace traditional gender roles and provide for her financially, while Will wanted a 50-50 partnership. Nonetheless, she went into Decision Day believing they could make the marriage work. He disagreed and asked for a divorce.

Jasmine didn’t find love on Married at First Sight, but she did get her happily ever. In late 2020, she revealed she and her new partner had welcomed a baby boy named Jacoby. And in late 2022, she announced she was expecting twins. Meanwhile, Will has kept a relatively low profile since the show, though he’s occasionally posted about his travels and becoming a godfather.

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo

Kate Sisk from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 | Lifetime via YouTube

Status: Divorced

Season 8’s Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo had one of the rockiest marriages in Married at First Sight history. The relationship foundered early on when Luke confessed he wasn’t attracted to his wife – after they’d already had sex. Later, she accused him of being gay, which he denied.

Needless to say, Kate and Luke’s marriage ended in divorce. Since the show, Luke has kept quiet about his personal life, though he posts about his work as a photographer on Instagram. Kate recently spoke out about her negative MAFS experience on Instagram. She called it “emotional warfare and psychological torture” and said her time on the show left her with PTSD.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

Status: Married

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar were MAFS Season 8’s second success story. The low-key, drama-free couple committed to following the experts’ advice and doing what it took to make their marriage thrive. The formula worked, and the couple is still married in 2023.

Keith says being willing to work on the marriage – and themselves – is why he and Kristine are still together. “You just have to work it. You can’t be the same old you and try to have a new life with someone new,” he told E! News in 2020.

Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley

Status: Divorced

Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley said “I do” in Married at First Sight Season 9, which was filmed in Charlotte and aired in 2019. Unfortunately, Keith had trouble getting over his wife’s lack of sexual experience, while she struggled to get comfortable with her new husband. On the couple’s emotional Decision Day, she wanted to stay married, but he asked for a divorce.

Today, Iris is focused on her work as a model and frequently shares updates on her life (and fabulous outfits) on Instagram. She also had a small role in the 2022 Netflix holiday moving Falling for Christmas. Keith relocated to Los Angeles and is focused on his fashion brand, Finesse University. In 2022, he was rumored to be dating singer Ari Lennox.

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

Jamie and Beth on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9 | Lifetime via YouTube

Status: Divorced

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson had a tumultuous time on MAFS Season 9. Beth notoriously complained to her husband about having “basic Caucasian sex” and infamously flipped a coffee table during a heated argument. But they stayed together on Decision Day. But in July 2023, Jamie confirmed the marriage was over.

“After months of deliberation with Beth, we were just unable to find common ground … I made the decision to go ahead and file for divorce for the sake of my own mental health and well-being,” he wrote on Instagram.

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie

Status: Married

Fan-favorite couple Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie clicked in a big way on Married at First Sight. Their shared values and complementary personalities set them up for success, and they’re still together more than four years after getting hitched on a reality TV.

Since their stint on MAFS, Greg and Deonna have appeared on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam. They’ve also grown their family. In February 2021, they welcomed a son named Declan.

“I’m so honored to be his mommy! Declan has brought me so much joy!” Deonna shared in a Mother’s Day Instagram post in May 2023.

Amber Bowles and Matthew Gwynne

Status: Divorced

Amber Bowles and Matthew Gwynne were one of MAFS’s most combustible couples. After an initially strong start on their honeymoon, their relationship quickly went downhill. Matt’s late nights out led Amber to suspect he was cheating. When she confronted him about her suspicions, he didn’t exactly deny it. The pair split up before Decision Day.

It took over a year for Amber and Matt to finalize their divorce, with Amber claiming her ex was refusing to sign the papers that would end their marriage. But she’s since moved on and has been traveling the world, with recent visits to Costa Rica, Grenada, and Bermuda. Matt, who played pro basketball in Europe, has set his socials to private. In 2021, he was arrested and charged with vandalism after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, Page Six reported.

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman

Status: Divorced

An initial spark didn’t lead to lasting love for Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman. She was frustrated by his lack of initiative and didn’t respect his dreams for the future. He couldn’t deal with her temper and worried she still had feelings for an ex. Though they stayed together on Decision Day, they split up soon after.

Katie is now married to a man named Brandon. They welcomed their first child in August 2022. Based on his Instagram, Derek has been traveling to places such as Japan and Iceland and seems to have found new love with another woman.

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid

Status: Divorced

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid had one of the most combustible marriages in Married at First Sight history. Brandon had trouble dealing with the cameras constantly documenting their relationship and had an issue with his wife’s social media use. They called it quits before the eight weeks were up and later filed for an annulment.

After the show ended, a heated altercation between the exes led to both spending a night behind bars and taking out a restraining order on the other. Since that incident, both Taylor and Brandon have kept a low profile. Each has their social media set to private and hasn’t shared much in the way of updates on their life with MAFS fans.

Meka Jones and Michael Watson

Status: Divorced

Michael Watson and Meka Jones were another ill-matched season 10 couple. Meka felt her new husband was not being honest with her about several issues, including his job and his finances. On Decision Day, they decided to go their separate ways. They were later granted an annulment. After the show, Michael apologized to his ex for the way he treated her.

Today, Michael is remarried and a proud stepdad to his wife’s daughter, according to his Instagram. Meka has been enjoying the single life, traveling to Hawaii, Jamaica, and Tulum and spending time with her adorable dog, Missy, per her Instagram.

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice

Status: Divorced

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice’s marriage was doomed to fail. Zach didn’t find his wife attractive and refused to move into their shared apartment. Later, she was stunned when she discovered he’d been exchanging flirty texts with one of her friends. Divorce was the obvious option for this ill-fated relationship.

Mindy had a rough time on Married at First Sight, but things have improved since then. She moved to Mexico for a time and went back to school. In 2023, she started dating Married at First Sight Season 14 cast member Steve Moy. Zach, a trainer, shares workout videos and photos of his golden retriever on his social media.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

Status: Married

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are the only Married at First Sight Season 10 couple who are still together. The network technician and nurse swiftly bonded after their wedding. There was little question that they’d both say “yes” on Decision Day.

The couple went on to buy a house together and start a family. Jessica gave birth to her and Austin’s first child, a boy named Westin, in November 2021. Jessica is now working nightshifts as a labor and delivery nurse, she shared on Instagram, which gives her more time to spend with her family.

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya

Status: Married

Woody Randall, a teacher and a coach, and Amani Aliyya, who worked in the non-profit sector and grew up in Chicago, met and married on Married at First Sight Season 11. It was a true connection for the fan-favorite pair, who are still married today and have started growing their family.

In June 2022, Woody and Amani welcomed their first child, a boy named Reign. One year later, they revealed Amani was pregnant with their second baby and due in November 2023.

Karen Landry and Miles Williams

Miles and Karen from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Status: Divorced

Karen Landry, a consultant from Baton Rouge, married Miles Williams, who is originally from South Carolina and who worked in education, during MAFS’s New Orleans season. Though their relationship was rocky, they decided to stay together on Decision Day.

Karen and Miles remained together for several years, but by 2023, they’d split up, with Karen confirming the end of the relationship in an interview with CURATE for Women Network (via YouTube). She didn’t go into the details of what led to the breakdown of the marriage, but she did say she was “heartbroken” and felt “abandoned.”

Amelia Fatski and Bennett Kirschner

Status: Divorced

Quirky couple Amelia Fatski and Bennett Kirschner seemed like a perfect match in MAFS Season 11. Fans cheered when the doctor-in-training and theater professional said yes on Decision Day, but life got in the way of their happily ever after, and the pair divorced in 2021.

After the show, Amelia relocated away from New Orleans for her medical residency. While Bennett moved with her, he ultimately decided he didn’t want to give up his life in Louisiana. She has a new boyfriend, and she often posts about their adventures together on her Instagram. Bennett is focused on his theater company and updates his followers about their latest productions on his Instagram. He also has a new woman in his life, whom he described as “very sweet” during an appearance on Married at First Sight: Decision Day Dish: Nashville in May 2023.

Brett Lindsey and Olivia Cornu

Status: Divorced

Brett Lindsey, who worked in IT, and Olivia Cornu, a nurse, had a rougher journey than some of the other Married at First Sight New Orleans couples. The pair didn’t make it to the end of the eight-week experiment and decided to separate ahead of Decision Day. Unfortunately, they never got on the same page in their relationship. Brett wanted to receive more affection from Olivia, while she thought he was sending mixed signals.

Since her MAFS journey, Olivia started a true crime podcast, Check the Locks, with her friend John Conner. In late 2022, she ran her first marathon. Meanwhile, Brett often posts about his cats and his workouts on his Instagram. Neither appears to be in a new relationship.

Christina Croce and Henry Rodriguez

Status: Divorced

Christina Croce, a flight attendant, and Henry Rodriguez, a clinical recruiter, were an ideal match, at least according to the MAFS experts. Unfortunately, they got this one wrong in a big way. Communication and a lack of attraction were major issues for the pair. By the time the experiment ended, they actively disliked each other. During the reunion, Henry had to defend himself from Christina’s accusations that he was secretly gay.

Since his divorce, Henry has moved on. He was a guest on the Married First Sight Nashville Tell-All episode that aired in June 2023, where he spoke about how happy he was in his new relationship. His ex, Christina, has kept a low profile since the show ended and hasn’t publicly shared any updates on what’s going on in her life.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales

Status: Married

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales said ‘I do’ during the second Atlanta-set season of Married at First Sight. Despite some bumps, they had a solid connection and shared attraction, which led them to both say yes on Decision Day.

Today, Briana and Vincent are still together. They bought a house in 2021 and in January 2023, Briana gave birth to their first child. Unsurprisingly, they’re firm believers in the Married at First Sight process, which they say can work if both partners have an open mind.

“Don’t hold anything back because, you know, you could be holding back your forever,” Briana told E! News in 2021.

Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake

Status: Divorced

A solid initial attraction wasn’t enough to keep Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake together forever. Their marriage faltered when they didn’t see eye-to-eye on issues such as his work schedule, her partying, and politics. Though the Married at First Sight Season 12 couple said yes on Decision Day, they later divorced after less than a year of marriage.

Since the split, both Virginia and Erik have moved on. In March 2023, he proposed to his new girlfriend in Paris. They wed in August. Virginia has been exploring her identity and recently came out as pansexual.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder

Status: Divorced

While Briana and Vincent had plenty of chemistry, the same couldn’t be said for fellow MAFS Season 12 couple Haley Harris and Jacob Harder. Despite a promising start on their honeymoon, the couple struggled to connect once they were back home in Atlanta. On Decision Day, they chose divorce.

With his brief marriage behind, Jacob is enjoying his quirky hobbies and life with his adorable Corgis, based on his Instagram updates. In September 2023, he attended fellow season 12 cast member Erik’s wedding. Haley has been traveling the world and has started a vintage rug business, Wovyn.

Paige Banks and Chris Williams

Status: Divorced

Season 12 bride Paige Banks was dealt one of the worst hands in Married at First Sight history when her new husband, Chris Williams, announced on their honeymoon that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child. Surprisingly, she stuck around, only to discover Chris was more focused on playing mind games than building a relationship. On Decision Day, he tried to manipulate an emotional Paige into staying in the marriage, but she rejected him once and for all.

Since her brutal MAFS experience, Paige has been focused on living her best life. In September 2023, she revealed in an Instagram post that she was expecting her first child with a man she called “my person … my best friend.” The still-single Chris is now the general manager at a luxury car dealership in Atlanta and is focused on giving back to the community, he told Sheen Magazine in 2023.

Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubré

Status: Divorced

Despite a promising start, MAFS Season 12 couple Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubré were not a perfect match. During their first eight weeks of marriage, they struggled with intimacy and communication issues. Though both said yes on Decision Day, they broke up a few months later. Ryan, who is Black, said Clara was not accepting of his family’s culture. She complained about their lackluster sex life.

Though she didn’t find love on MAFS, Clara came out of the experience with solid friendships with the other women from her season. In a September 2023 Instagram post, she called them “some of the most amazing women I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.” Meanwhile, Ryan seems to be focused on living a healthy and full life, based on his Instagram updates of his workouts and time with his loved ones.

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel

Status: Divorced

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel had a volatile relationship on Married at First Sight Season 13. But despite some ups and downs – including disagreements about finances and a memorable moment when Jose locked his wife out of their apartment after an argument – the two said yes on Decision Day.

Unfortunately, the love didn’t last. In December 2021, Rachel and Jose announced they were divorcing after eight months of marriage. Today, she shares updates on her life on Instagram, including highlights from a recent trip to El Salvador. She also shared her thoughts on MAFS Season 16 on Couples Couch. Jose works for NASA and sometimes posts about his work on Instagram.

Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam

Status: Divorced

Married at First Sight couples are supposed to be strangers when they meet at the altar. But season 13’s Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam actually knew each other in college. Despite that shared history, the first Asian couple featured on Married at First Sight never connected romantically. On Decision Day. Johnny wanted to stay married, but Bao wanted a divorce.

After MAFS, Bao shocked everyone by pursuing a romance with fellow Houston cast member, Zack. However, the relationship was short-lived. These days, Bao’s partner in life seems to be Tofu, her dog, whom she frequently posts about on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Johnny appears to have found love with a new woman, based on his Instagram updates.

Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero

Myrla and Gil from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 | Lifetime via YouTube

Status: Divorced

Disagreements over money have doomed many marriages, including Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero’s. She was focused on earning more money and splurging on the finer things, while he was happier with a more modest lifestyle. Though the season 13 couple said “yes” on Decision Day, they split two weeks later. Myrla blamed her husband’s “dishonesty” for the breakup.

Myrla didn’t find love on MAFS, but she did form a friendship with fellow Houston cast member Rachel, with whom she appeared on Couples Couch in 2020. Gil briefly chatted with season 16 cast member Domynique, but the two never pursued a relationship.

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman

Status: Divorced

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman had an explosive relationship on Married at First Sight Season 13. But despite the challenges, Michaela felt there was still hope for their relationship on Decision Day. She wanted to stay married, but Zack asked for a divorce.

Post-MAFS, Zack had a short-lived fling with Bao. Since then, he’s kept quiet about his romantic life, though he occasionally posts photos of himself and his dogs on his Instagram. Michaela has also kept a low profile, and her Instagram account is currently set to private.

Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak

Status: Divorced

The MAFS experts had high hopes for Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak but the Houston couple never clicked. The final nail in the coffin of their lackluster marriage was Brett’s discovery that her husband was still using a dating app. To no one’s surprise, they said no on Decision Day.

These days, Ryan is keeping busy and staying connected to various MAFS alums, as seen on his Instagram. Brett keeps her Instagram private. However, she’s kept in touch with fellow Houston cast member Myrla, who celebrated their friendship in a January 2023 Instagram post.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

​​Status: Unknown

Boston couple Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson had a volatile relationship on Married at First Sight Season 14. Olajuwon often came off as judgemental and controlling, such as when he questioned whether she was wife material because of her lack of cooking skills. But despite their challenges, they stayed together on Decision Day. But it hasn’t been an easy road.

Since the Lifetime reality show ended, Katina and Olajuwon have broken up and reconciled several times. They legally separated in February 2023, he shared on Instagram. But a few months later, it looked like they were back together again. Their current relationship status is unclear.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Status: Divorced

Boson couple Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher certainly brought the drama to MAFS Season 14. After a loved-up honeymoon, problems emerged when they returned home to Massachusetts. Lindsey didn’t hide that she had little patience or respect for her husband. She once described him as “f*cking loser” during a drunken rant. But in a Decision Day twist, the two decided to stay together. However, they split up soon after.

After her divorce, Lindsey moved from Boston to California. The outspoken nurse has nothing positive to say about her brief marriage. In social media posts, she’s slammed her ex and claimed that he still isn’t over their breakup. Mark still lives in Boston. On his social media, he often shares inspirational messages and updates about his workouts. He’s still hoping to find love. “Choose the person who makes you better,” he shared in a recent Instagram update.

Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak

Status: Divorced

Physical attraction wasn’t an issue for MAFS Seaosn 14 couple Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak, but they were incompatible in other ways. Noi, the daughter of refugees, valued stability and financial security. Steve was self-employed and living off his savings after getting laid off. Though they stayed together on Decision Day, they broke up shortly after the season 14 reunion aired. It was not an amicable split.

Steve has since started dating Mindy Shiben from MAFS Season 9. He’s also written a book about “life, love, communication, and following your dreams.” It’s available for preorder on his website. Noi has been traveling and enjoying life, though sadly she lost her beloved dog Sushi in August 2022.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency

Status: Divorced

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency looked good together on paper, but they weren’t a match romantically. After several failed attempts to kickstart the romance in their marriage, it looked like they were headed to divorce on Decision Day. Surprisingly, they chose to stay married, but the relationship ended roughly two weeks later.

Jasmina is still working as a preschool teacher and seems to be living her best life as a single woman, based on her social media updates. Michael, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, is working as a personal trainer and still living in Boston.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette

Status: Divorced

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette were one of the most ill-matched couples in Married at First Sight history. Alyssa wasn’t attracted to her expert-picked husband and checked out of the marriage almost immediately. After a tension-filled honeymoon, she refused to move into their shared apartment. Chris, a real estate agent, asked for a divorce after less than two weeks of marriage.

Alyssa’s behavior made her one of the most disliked MAFS cast members ever. Unsurprisingly, this cowboy-loving dog rescuer has kept her social media private since the show aired. Chris’s Instagram is mostly focused on his business as a Realtor, though in September 2023, he shared a photo of himself and his new girlfriend.

Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh

Status: Divorced

Things got off to a bad start for MAFS Season 15 couple Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh when they had to delay their wedding after he got COVID-19. On the honeymoon, he ended up on her bad side after he spread some misinformation about her education and career. He apologized, but Morgan never learned to trust her husband and asked for a divorce before the eight weeks were up.

Morgan, a nurse, has her social media set to private, but according to her Instagram bio, she’s now living in the Bay Area. Binh, an engineer and personal trainer, plans to move from San Diego to Los Angeles, he told Monsters and Critics in June 2023. Despite his experience on MAFS, he said he wouldn’t rule out doing another reality show. He’s also signed with a fitness model agency and said he’d “love” to compete on American Ninja Warrior.

Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes

Nate and Stacia, one of the couples from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Status: Divorced

Would-be power couple Stacia Karcher and Nate Barnes were one of the few success stories on Married at First Sight’s San Diego season. They agreed to stay together on Decision Day. But by the time of the MAFS Season 16 kickoff special, they’d split up.

Since the show ended, Stacia, a real estate investor and accountant, has relocated from San Diego to the Los Angeles area. During an appearance on Married at First Sight: Afterparty in early 2023, she said she was focused on finding her biological father, in the process of freezing her eggs, and considering starting her own sex toy line. At the time, she was still single. Stacia’s ex Nate is living his best life in San Diego. In June 2023, he moved into a new apartment downtown and then celebrated the next month with a trip to Hawaii. He appears to be single.

Alexis Williams and Justin Hall

Status: Divorced

Alexis Williams and Justin Hall’s combustible relationship delivered the drama on Married at First Sight Season 15. From a scary incident involving their two dogs to arguments about their sex life (or lack thereof), this San Diego pair couldn’t get on the same page. Surprisingly, they decided to stay together on Decision Day, only to reverse that decision just a few hours later.

The MAFS Season 15 reunion made it clear that Alexis and Justin did not part as friends. She has since put her brief marriage behind her and has moved on with a new girlfriend. Justin has kept quiet since his explosive reunion appearance, and his Instagram is set to private.

Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina

Status: Divorced

Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina were one of the few solid matches on MAFS Season 15. While the couple struggled with communication, they had a genuine connection and appeared to be committed to growing together as a couple. They said yes on Decision Day.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happily ever after for Lindy, a physical therapist, and Miguel, a medical writer and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. In February 2023, they announced they were divorcing. Lindy has since been busy exploring the world, taking trips to Bali, Italy, New York City, and Mexico. Unfortunately, Miguel has been dealing with some health problems after being diagnosed with osteoarthritis in his lower back, as he shared on social media. In an April 2023 Instagram update, he addressed critics of his behavior on the show. “To think I’m some type of evil genius is honestly giving me too much credit,” he wrote. “I’m straight up dumb sometimes.”

Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein

Status: Divorced

Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein weren’t an obvious match on MAFS Season 15.She was an ambitious sales rep who dreamed of investing in real estate. Mitch was a dedicated environmentalist fighting a one-man war against single-use plastics. Plus, the physical attraction wasn’t there initially, with Mitch bluntly telling his wife he preferred a less glammed-up look. Though they genuinely tried to make it work, their life goals were too different for the marriage to succeed.

Since splitting from Mitch, Krysten has relocated to New York for a new job. Mitch is still in San Diego, where he works with the Surfrider Foundation, an environmental non-profit. Both appear to be single.

Nicole Lilienthal and Chris Thielk

Status: Married

Outspoken Nicole Lilienthal and mild-mannered Chris Thielk were the only Married at First Sight Nashville couple who decided to stay married on Decision Day. They’re still together today.

During the season 16 reunion, they revealed that they’re looking for a house and are considering if (and when) they want to have kids. In August 2023, Nicole announced on Instagram that they’d bought their first house. Both say they are grateful for their MAFS experience, which helped them find love.

Clint Webb and Gina Micheletti

Gina and Clint of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 | MATTHEW KAHN PHOTOGRAPHY

Status: Divorced

Season 16’s Clint Webb and Gina Micheletti got off on the wrong foot early in their marriage thanks to her comment about not being attracted to people with “gingery features.” Unfortunately, they were never able to form a romantic connection.

While Clint and Gina chose divorce, there are no hard feelings on either side. In an Instagram post, Gina said she’d “absolutely” go through the MAFS process again. Since filming wrapped, she’s been keeping busy with preparing to open her new salon and traveling to Antigua. In a comment on one of Gina’s Instagram posts, Clint thanked his ex for “being so brave to embark on the crazy concept of getting married sight unseen.”

Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest

Status: Divorced

Cheerleading coach Jasmine Secrest didn’t find her dream man in commitment-phobic software engineer Airris Williams. The couple never connected, in part because Airris wasn’t attracted to his wife. Many MAFS fans cheered when Jasmine rejected him on Decision Day.

Since the show ended, both Jasmine and Airris have moved on. During season 16’s “Where Are They Now?” episode, she revealed that she has a new boyfriend. Meanwhile, Airris said he wasn’t dating much.

Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillon

Status: Divorced

In a jaw-dropping Decision Day moment, Kirsten Grimes told her husband Shaquille Dillon that she wanted to stay married. But he felt his wife wasn’t supportive enough of him and his goals, so he asked for a divorce. It was a blow to Kirsten, who’s finally come around to her husband after eight weeks of marriage.

Despite her disappointment, Kirsten is keeping her head up. While her MAFS experience didn’t end how she hoped, she’s concentrating on continuing “to push through life purposefully!” she wrote on Instagram. As for Shaquille, he’s still laser-focused on his career. He’s relocated from Nashville to Austin, Texas, for a new job at Huston-Tillotson University.

Mackinley Gilbert and Domynique Kloss

Status: Divorced

The Married at First Sight Nashville experts struck out when they matched Mackinley Gilbert and Domynique Kloss. The couple clashed almost from day one and bailed on the experiment after just two weeks of marriage.

During their brief marriage, Dom expressed fear that Mack lacked solid roots in Nashville. She was apparently right. After filming wrapped, he moved back to Michigan and bought a house. His ex has no regrets about going on the show. “Although I did not find love through the experiment, I found great friendships,” she wrote in a July 2023 Instagram update. “I learned a lot about myself and the woman that I want to be.”

