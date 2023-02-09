‘Married at First Sight’ Alums Mindy Shiben and Steve Moy Spark Dating Rumors With Instagram Posts

Have two Married at First Sight alums found love with each other? Steve Moy from season 14 and Mindy Shiben from season 10 have sparked dating rumors with their recent social media posts.

‘MAFS’ alums Steve Moy and Mindy Shiben spend time in San Diego

Steve – who married Noi Phommasak during Married at First Sight’s second Boston season – has been on a journey since he split from his wife not long after the show’s reunion special aired in May 2022. Recently, he was in San Diego, with another MAFS alum by his side.

“Had the chance to explore the coast with this exceptional human @mindy_shiben from the cliffs in Point Loma all the way up to the meditation garden in Encinitas, chasing sunsets and ice cream is a way of life,” Steve shared in an Instagram post from early February.

Mindy also posted about her and Steve’s time in San Diego on her Instagram. “I had fun,” Mindy captioned a photo of the two of them.

“So much fun,” Steve replied.

In another post, Mindy confirmed she had relocated to the California beach city “a few months ago.”

Are the two former ‘Married at First Sight’ cast members dating?

Mindy and Steve didn’t explicitly confirm that they were romantically involved in their social media posts. But many of their followers assumed the two were an item.

“I hear the 1st person you date after being on MAFS you marry,” Anthony D’Amico from Married at First Sight Season 5 commented on Steve’s post.

“OMG!!!!!!!!!! The pairing I never knew I needed. This would be perfection!” another person wrote.

“Love you and Steve together! Hope it’s more than friends,” another person commented on one of Mindy’s posts.

Mindy married Zach Justice on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10

Mindy had one of the least successful marriages in Married at First Sight history. She wed Zach Justice during the show’s Washington, D.C., season, but their relationship never really got off the ground. During the honeymoon, Zach told Mindy he didn’t find her attractive. And when they returned home after the trip, he refused to remove into their shared apartment. The two eventually split before Decision Day.

Unlike Mindy and Zach, Steve and Noi clicked right away. But as their relationship progressed, Noi’s concerns about her husband’s financial stability and lack of full-time employment became a major issue. Meanwhile, Steve was put off by his wife’s oversharing on social media and her hesitation to move in with him after Decision Day. Though they decided to stay together for a time, lingering issues led to an acrimonious split in July 2022.

While neither Mindy nor Steve found their forever person on Married at First Sight, its seems like the show may have led to them a happy relationship – or a fun friendship – in the end.

