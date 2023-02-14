‘Married at First Sight’: Lindy Is ‘So Happy to Be Closing This Chapter’ As She Confirms Divorce From Miguel

Another Married at First Sight couple has split. Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina from the show’s San Diego season are divorcing, they’ve announced.

Lindy says being on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 was ‘painful, overwhelming, and confusing’

Miguel and Lindy from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Lindy broke the news that she and Miguel had ended their relationship in a Feb. 13 Instagram post.

“It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce,” she wrote. “Sadly, it’s impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage.

The Married at First Sight alum went on to say that getting married to “a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming, and confusing process.” She added that neither she nor Miguel regretted their decision to do the show and that while they experienced a “genuine connection,” things ultimately didn’t work out.

At the same time, Lindy hinted that she was glad to put her brief marriage behind her. “I am so happy to be closing this chapter of my life and start prioritizing myself,” she captioned the post.

Miguel says his time on ‘MAFS’ was ‘very humbling’

In a separate post on his Instagram, Miguel shared his thoughts on the breakup.

“My MAFS experience has been very humbling and has made me come face-to-face with many of my shortcomings and personality flaws,” he wrote. During their time on the show, he and Lindy struggled with communication and differing expectations for their marriage.

Miguel went on say that as his and Lindy’s marriage had “deteriorated,” he’d spent the past few months focusing on his mental health and trying to figure out whether the relationship could be saved.

“In the end, we both tried to be the person each other needed while remaining true to ourselves, but we could never quite rise to the occasion in a way that was sustainable for the both of us,” he wrote.

He added that he had “nothing but love and respect” for Lindy, whose “devotion to marriage is second to none.”

Divorce is “a devastatingly hard pill to swallow,” he concluded, even when you “deeply know you’re not right for each other.”

All five ‘Married at First Sight’ San Diego couples are now divorced

Lindy and Miguel’s split means that all five couples from Married at First Sight’s San Diego season are now divorced.

Morgan and Binh stumbled early in their marriage and decided to separate before the eight weeks were up. Justin and Alexis initially said yes on Decision Day but reversed their decision less than a day later.

Kryten and Mitch ultimately realized that while they cared about each other, they weren’t a good fit as a couple. They said no on Decision Day. Stacia and Nate decided to stay together, but during an appearance on the MAFS Season 16 kickoff special, she confirmed that they’d decided to get divorced.

“Nate is no longer around,” Stacia told host Kevin Frazier. “Yeah, I am divorced.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.