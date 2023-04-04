‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 Update: Where Is Jasmine McGriff Now?

Jasmine McGriff took a leap of faith and said “I do” to a total stranger in Married at First Sight Season 8. Unfortunately, her marriage to Will Guess ultimately didn’t work out. But her experience on the Lifetime reality show didn’t stop her from finding love with someone else after divorcing Guess. Today, Jasmine has a growing family with her new man.

Jasmine and Will from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 didn’t work out

The MAFS experts thought Jasmine and Will were a solid match. But despite a promising beginning, things ultimately didn’t work out for the Philadelphia couple. The two had different expectations for their marriage. Early on, Jasmine made it clear she wanted a guy who’d embrace traditional gender roles and provide for her financially.

“A man is supposed to be the protector of the house,” she told her husband on their honeymoon after he said he believed couples should split expenses 50-50. “He’s supposed to be the provider.”

Communication was also an issue for the couple, as was Will’s feeling that Jasmine didn’t support his long-term career goals.

While Jasmine and Will were on shaky ground heading into Decision Day, she still believed they could make things work. But Will wasn’t so confident in their future, and he shocked his wife by asking her for a divorce.

The former ‘MAFS’ cast member had a baby in December 2020

Jasmine’s season of Married at First Sight aired in 2019. After her divorce from Will, she took to social media to announce she was committed to finding her forever person. “My next relationship will be my last,” she wrote in the May 2019 Instagram update.

Today, it seems that Jasmine has indeed found her happily ever after. On Christmas Day 2020, she announced that she’d recently given birth to a baby boy named Jacoby. She thanked her partner for supporting her as she became a mother.

“To the love of my life, you have shown me more love than I’ve EVER experienced before,” she wrote on Instagram. “The way you care for me and your prince should be rewarded with gold. You are everything to us!”

Jasmine from ‘Married at First Sight’ is expecting twins

Now, four years after her Married at First Sight experience, Jasmine is preparing to grow her family yet again. In late 2022, shortly after her first child’s second birthday, she announced she was expecting twins.

“Going into 2023 with more than expected but grateful to be chosen to carry on the legacy,” she wrote in the New Year’s Eve Instagram update.

Several MAFS cast members congratulated Jasmine on her happy news, including Deonna McNeill from season 9, Anthony D’Amico from season 5, and former Married at First Sight relationship expert Dr. Jessica Griffin.

