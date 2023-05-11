‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis From San Diego Shares Big Update on Her Dating Life

Alexis Williams from Married at First Sight San Diego is looking forward, not back. The Lifetime reality show alum didn’t find love with her expert-picked spouse, Justin Hall. But as she revealed in an appearance on season 16’s “Decision Day Dish” episode, which aired May 10, she didn’t let that experience sour her on relationships.

Alexis from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime via YouTube

Alexis and several other former MAFS cast members, including Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, and Bennett Kirschner, were on hand to share their thoughts on and predictions for the Nashville couples. But of course, host Monique Kelly also wanted to know what was up with them. She asked Alexis if she was dating anyone post-divorce.

“Yes,” Alexis replied. “And she is lovely. She’s great and I am special and loved.”

Married at First Sight viewers might be surprised to hear that Alexis is dating a woman. But she explained that even though her bisexuality wasn’t mentioned on the show, it was not a secret.

“I’ve always been open to my partners,” she said. “Even Justin knew that I was bisexual. I told him that early on.”

Alexis’s girlfriend also knows about her marriage to Justin. But she hasn’t seen what went down between the two on the show.

“She really didn’t think anything about [MAFS], which was nice,” Alexis explained. “She’d never heard of the show, she’d never seen the show, which is also nice. She still has not watched the show, which is even better.”

Alexis and Justin from ‘Married at First Sight’ are not in touch

Alexis has nothing but good things to say about how things are going for her after Married at First Sight.

“I’m having a superb time,” she said. Justin is no longer part of her life, she added.

“No hard feelings or anything like that. We’re just not good as friends or apparently as husband and wife either,” she said.

The Married at First Sight Season 15 cast member also addressed her surprising Decision Day turnaround. While she and Justin initially agreed to stay married, they soon started arguing. Hours later, Alexis changed her mind and announced she wanted a divorce.

“Shortly after, I was like, ‘You know, I can’t take another minute of this.’”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

