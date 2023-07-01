Jamie and Beth married during the show's Charlotte season, which aired on Lifetime in 2019. In an Instagram announcement, he said the split came after 'months of deliberation.'

Another Married at First Sight couple has called it quits. Jamie Thompson and Beth Bice, who married during season 9 of the Lifetime reality series, are getting divorced, he announced on June 30.

“Last Friday was a really tough day for me. I did something I thought I would never have to do. Here I am, sitting in front of the Denver courthouse…,” Jamie wrote on Instagram.

“After months of deliberation with Beth, we were just unable to find common ground. I had really hoped to resolve this, but it feels like we have reached the point of no return,” he went on to say. “So, I made the decision to go ahead and file for divorce for the sake of my own mental health and well-being. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in a very long time.”

Beth has not yet commented on the split.

Beth and Jamie had a tumultuous relationship on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9

Beth and Jamie wed during the show’s Charlotte season, which aired in 2019. The volatile couple had some major blow-ups during their time on the show, including Beth’s memorable complaint that they were having “basic Caucasian sex.” During another argument, she angrily flipped over a coffee table. But despite their ups and downs, they decided to stay together on Decision Day. After the show, they moved from North Carolina to California and then to Colorado.

The couple’s split doesn’t come as a huge surprise to those who have followed the pair post-show. In April 2023, Jamie shared on Instagram that he was “taking some time away from my wife to focus on myself and my personal growth.”

In his divorce announcement, Jamie said he was disappointed that his marriage had ended. However, he was looking forward to the future.

“It saddens me a lot to be at this point,” he wrote. “I was never sure if I would get married. But, I sure didn’t want to get divorced either (even if it was an arranged marriage courtesy of Hollywood).

“Thank you so much to EVERYONE that has reached out to me and shown me love and support. I am truly grateful for you all,” he added. “I have really exciting life changes coming my way. Stay tuned for Jamie 2.0.”

