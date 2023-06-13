Woody and Amani, who said 'I do' on season 11 of the Lifetime reality show, will welcome their second child in November 2023.

Congratulations are in order! Married at First Sight Season 11 alums Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall are expecting their second child.

The couple, who married during the show’s New Orleans season in 2020, shared their happy news in a social media update on June 12.

“Send us well wishes in the comments! We got our baby a baby for his birthday!” Woody wrote in an Instagram post that was also shared on Amani’s Instagram.

Baby No. 2 is due to arrive in November 2023, Amani shared in a video. The couple broke the news to their families at a birthday party for their first son.

Woody and Amani welcomed a baby boy named Reign in 2022

The news that Woody and Amani are expecting again comes almost a year after she gave birth to their first child. The couple’s son, Reign Randall, was born at home on June 3, 2022.

“We took our love as strangers and created this human together. He’s nothing we could have ever imagined, he’s even more perfect. To have this baby together and to share this love is really wonderful,” the couple said in a statement Amani shared on her Instagram Story.

Woody and Amani are one of several Married at First Sight couples who’ve gone on to have children since saying “I do” on the Lifetime reality show, including Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis from season 1, who have two children. Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico from season 5 also have two kids. Other MAFS alums who have kids include Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre season 6, Dannielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd from season 7, Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie from season 9, Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd from season 10, and Vincent Morales and Briana Myles from season 12.

Fellow ‘Married at First Sight’ cast members congratulate the couple

After Woody and Amani announced her pregnancy, Married at First Sight cast members were quick to share their congratulations with the couple.

“Y’all just had to up one us. Let me get back in the lab,” wrote season 12’s Vincent. He and his wife Briana welcomed their first child in early 2023.

“Congrats!!!! Omg!!! I’m so happy for y’all!!” commented Deonna from MAFS Season 9.

“​​Let’s gooo!!! Congrats and cheers to your growing family,” wrote Steve Moy from Married at First Sight Season 14.

