‘Married at First Sight’ Alums Danielle and Bobby Dodd Expecting Baby No. 3

The Married at First Sight family is growing. Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are expecting their third child. The couple met and married during the seventh season of the Lifetime reality show, which aired in 2018.

Danielle shared her and Bobby’s happy news in an Easter Sunday Instagram post.

A short video showed Easter baskets for the couple’s two children, along with a third basket topped with a sonogram image of baby number 3.

“We’ve been extremely blessed this Easter,” Danielle captioned the post.

Danielle and Bobby – who also appeared on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After and Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam – welcomed their first child, a girl named Olivia Nicole, in February 2019. Their son Robert Elvin was born in December 2020.

Danielle and Bobby’s baby is due in September

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman of ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Danielle’s due date is September 19, she said in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

“There’s like a 90% chance I won’t make it to that date but we’re going to get as close as we can,” she said. She added that she was “nervous” going from two to three kids. “I know it’s not going to be easy,” she said.

The Married at First Sight alum also shared that she expected to be diagnosed again with HELLP syndrome, which she experienced in both of her previous pregnancies. HELLP is a life-threatening pregnancy complication typically considered to be a variant of preeclampsia, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation. While the condition is serious, Danielle said her doctor would be closely monitoring her to make sure she got the care she needed to keep her and her baby safe.

Other ‘Married at First Sight’ cast members congratulate Danielle and Bobby on their growing family

Once Danielle shared her news, other MAFS cast members were quick to offer their good wishes to her and her husband.

“Congratulations, you guys!!! So happy for you – Three is the best,” wrote Dr. Jessica Griffin, one of the Married at First Sight experts who helped match Danielle and Bobby.

“Congrats! So excited for you guys!” commented season 5’s Ashley Petta, who has two kids with her MAFS husband Anthony D’Amico.

Deonna McNeill and Jamie Otis also offered their congratulations. Both are also among the small group of former Married at First Sight cast members who’ve gone on to have kids with the people they’ve met on the show. Deonna and her husband Greg Okotie have a boy named Declan who was born in 2021. Season 1 alum Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner have two children.

Other MAFS couples who have kids include Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson from season 6; Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer from season 10; Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya from season 11; and Briana Myles and Vincent Morales from season 12.

