‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12: Vincent and Briana Are the Rare ‘MAFS’ Success Story

Is it really possible to find love on Married at First Sight? While recent seasons of the Lifetime reality show haven’t produced any lasting couples, there’s proof the unconventional matchmaking process can work. Just ask Vincent Morales and Briana Myles. The pair said “I do” on Married at First Sight Season 12 and are still together today, making them the rare MAFS success story.

Vincent and Briana said ‘I do’ on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12

Vincen and Briana on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 | Lifetime via YouTube

Vincent and Briana wed during the second Atlanta-set season of Married at First Sight, which was filmed in 2020. While that installment of the show featured one memorably terrible match in Chris and Paige, it also produced one enduring marriage.

Like all Married at First Sight cast members, Briana and Vincent went through some difficult moments during their eight-week marriage, such as when Vincent expressed reservations about having an “assertive and direct” wife. But ultimately, their solid connection and mutual attraction overcame any doubts. The two said yes on Decision Day and have been together ever since.

The ‘MAFS’ Atlanta couple recently had their first baby

We’re just over here wondering if Vinny and Bri high-fived when they find out their baby news? THRILLED to announce another #MAFS baby ? pic.twitter.com/4DRlbuYzXo — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) July 20, 2022

After MAFS ended, Vincent and Briana set about building a life with each other away from the cameras. In 2021, they bought a house together in the Atlanta suburbs. And in July 2022, they announced that they were expecting a baby together.

“We married as strangers and now, together we are growing our family!” the parents-to-be told Essence in a statement. “Can’t wait to meet our precious baby and shower him or her with love. Our greatest adventure awaits us and we couldn’t be more excited!”

On Jan. 3, the MAFS couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Aura Bella Morales. Her name means “golden beauty.”

“Our little lucky charm is finally here,” the couple announced in an Instagram post.

“She completes us,” Briana added.

The couple firmly believes in the ‘Married at First Sight’ process

Vincent and Briana may have found love on Married at First Sight, but not every couple is so lucky. While there are no guarantees the show’s experts will find a person’s ideal spouse, Briana urges everyone who goes into the process to have an open mind.

“Don’t hold anything back because, you know, you could be holding back your forever,” she told E! News in 2021. “You have to be yourself and as long as you’re displaying your authentic self, your person will come along. I wholeheartedly believe it because I have Vincent.”

“I am most grateful for the experience because it has brought me so much joy,” she added. “My husband is one, but we’re able to build and grow together, travel, have new experiences, learn new things and learn about one another.”

“I feel like we passed the finish line and we got the big trophy,” Vincent said. “We’ve got each other.”

Married at First Sight Season 12 is now streaming on Netflix.

