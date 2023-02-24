‘Married at First Sight’: Season 12: Paige Banks Is Living Her Best Life After Divorcing Chris Williams

Paige Banks didn’t meet the love of her life on Married at First Sight. The season 12 bride’s marriage to Chris Williams was a disaster thanks to his shady behavior and manipulative ways. But since splitting from her husband of eight weeks on Decision Day, she’s picked up the pieces and moved on. Today, she’s focused on living her best life without her toxic ex.

Chris and Paige’s dramatic relationship was chronicled on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12

Paige’s marriage to Chris got off to a rocky start. During their honeymoon, her husband dropped a bomb on her when he revealed his ex was pregnant with his child. Paige was devastated. But she agreed to stay with Chris and try to make their relationship work, despite the unexpected complication.

Unfortunately, Paige’s faith in Chris didn’t pay off. Though he admitted he wasn’t attracted to her, Chris continued to have sex with Paige. That left her confused about where she stood with him. Throughout their brief marriage, he waffled between saying he wanted to reunite with his former partner and telling Paige they had a future together. Even the experts admitted they’d made a mistake by matching the two, with Dr. Pepper Schwartz telling Paige her husband was a narcissist. No one was surprised when Paige said she wanted out of the marriage, thankfully resisting her husband’s last-ditch Decision Day efforts to convince her stay with him.

Paige Banks has moved on after ‘MAFS’

Paige Banks on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Paige’s Married at First Sight journey didn’t end the way she had hoped. But since divorcing Chris in 2021, she’s been focused on the future. On her Instagram, she shares what’s going on with her life, including recent trips to Cozumel and New York City. She also revealed that she recently purchased her second home.

“These past seven months I’ve watched my house get built brick by brick and it reminded me of the beauty of life,” she wrote in a Jan. 20 post. “You lay the foundation down and continue to build on it despite whatever storms you may have to weather in the process. God has really shown out for me this past year and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for me in the future. This is just the beginning.”

During an appearance on Married at First Sight: Decision Day Dish in May 2022, Paige also revealed she was writing a book, titled Turning the Paige. And she’s still interested in finding love, though she’s realized it might not happen as she planned.

“Yes, I want to get married, buy a bigger house, settle down, have kids, go on luxurious vacations and reach my 50 by 50 goal (50 states by 50), but life really has a way of humbling you in so many different ways,” she wrote in a March 2022 Instagram post.

“Be gentle with yourself friends because we’re all just riding our own wave one day at a time,” she added.

Paige explained why she stayed with Chris

YES Paige, you will be more than fine! ? #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/VqSqyWI6vt — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) April 1, 2021

These days, Paige isn’t talking about her infamous ex. But in a November 2021 interview with Essence, she shared why she stayed with her husband as long as she did. (During her time on Married at First Sight, some viewers criticized her for not leaving the marriage sooner.)

“I think I was so invested in the ideation of marriage, this process. I put so much trust in what could have been, as opposed to really recognizing what was right in front of me,” she said. “There was definitely a lot of naiveté. I should have walked away after the wedding, but I wanted to see it through.”

As for former husband, she says he needs to deal with the consequences of his own behavior.

“I’m not perfect, I never claim to be, but the reason I don’t want to speak on him is because there’s just nothing to speak about at this point,” the MAFS alum said. “He is a grown man and he can deal with his own actions accordingly, and I’ll handle mine as well. I don’t really have anything to say.”

Married at First Sight Season 12 is now streaming on Netflix.

