Lindsey From ‘MAFS’ Season 14 Shades Ex Mark: ‘I Changed His Life’

It’s been more than a year since Married at First Sight couple Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis’s tumultuous eight-week marriage ended in divorce. But even though the split is official and the cameras have gone away, there still seems to be some bad blood between them, at least on Lindsey’s side. In a recent social media post, the MAFS Season 14 cast member implied her ex-husband is still hung up on her, while she has moved on to better things.

Lindsey from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 | Lifetime via YouTube

Lindsey’s dig at Mark came in a May 2 Instagram post. In the update, she joked about “all the women who’ve dated my leftovers.” She added that the women were “flooding” her inbox and “asking where the survivor’s group meets.”

“Ladies if your man is talking about his ex to you all the time it’s a red flag for me,” she wrote.

Lindsey didn’t call out Mark by name. But she made it clear in the comments that he was on her mind. “A lot of his victims find their way in my inbox,” she wrote.

Lindsey from ‘MAFS’ Season 14 says she made her ex’s life better

During her time on MAFS Lindsey stepped up to help Mark with a number of issues in his life. That included supporting him when his beloved pet cat had to be put to sleep and helping him care for his grandmother. She made it clear she feels he got more out of the relationship than she did.

“I changed his life,” she wrote. “He will never stop messaging me or talking about me to people he dates,” Lindsey wrote.

She went on to list all the ways she thought she made her then-husband’s life better.

“I cared for his nana, saved his moms life and managed her care, moved him out of an infested apartment, and then redid the floors, bathroom, electric, and painted his moms house because he had nowhere to live,” she shared. “I also helped him get the highest earning job of his life … One things for sure I made his life better and I can’t say the same for him.”

While Lindsey focused on all the ways she helped her then-spouse, viewers will likely remember her less-supportive moments from the show. Those included an expletive-filled rant to a MAFS producer where she slammed Mark’s career, income, and sexual performance.

“I hate my husband … he’s a pathetic loser,” she said.

Mark struggled to deal with Lindsey’s emotional outbursts and belittling comments toward him. At one point, he said he felt like a “punching bag” for his wife.

Lindsey and Mark clearly were not a great match. Since the divorce, both appear to have moved on. Lindsey relocated from Boston to California, where she reconnected with an old flame. Meanwhile, Mark has been busy renovating his family’s home and embracing a new fitness regime, according to his Instagram updates.

