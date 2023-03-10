‘Married at First Sight’: Airris Proves He’s Not Ready for Marriage

A racy game of Never Have I Ever in the March 8 episode of Married at First Sight left Jasmine reeling as Airris opened up about his past – and seemed to judge her for not having the same kind of experiences he had. The season 16 groom was shocked that his wife had never cheated on a partner or kissed another woman. His attitude only provides further proof that he may not have been ready to get married.

Airris gets candid about his past on the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

Things that were not on our #MAFSNashville bingo card… pic.twitter.com/LOXq6ogt5c — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) March 9, 2023

It wasn’t exactly love at first sight for Nashville couple Airris and Jasmine. Soon after saying “I do,” he confessed that she wasn’t really his type. On the honeymoon, he told the other MAFS couples that his wife’s attraction level to him was a 12, while his level of attraction to her was around a 4. Meanwhile, Jasmine seemed put off by Airris’s blunt sexual comments, such as when he asked her about her favorite sexual position during one of their first dinners together as a couple.

Now, Airris and Jasmine are back at home in Nashville and trying to find their footing as a couple. But a game of Never Have I Ever that was supposed to bring them closer ended up being incredibly awkward when Airris brought up orgies, one-night stands, cheating, and being intimate with members of the same sex.

“You’re supposed to do all this stuff before you get married. You gotta get it out of your system,” he told his wife after she said she hadn’t done any of those things.

“Your life sounds so boring up until this point,” he added.

Jasmine opened up about how she felt about Airris’s comments on ‘MAFS: Afterparty’

Airiss and Jasmine on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

While Airris was stunned by what he saw as his wife’s tame life, Jasmine was disappointed she and her husband weren’t getting to know each other on a deeper level.

“Listening to him, like, talk about sex? That ain’t it,” she said in a confessional.

Jasmine was also a guest on Married at First Sight: Afterparty on March 8, where she opened up about how she really felt about Airiss’s revelations about his past.

“I was just shocked. Like, ‘He’s really been out there,’” she said. “He’s 39. So, he’s lived a lot of life,” she told Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam.

But Jasmine insisted that Airris’s pre-marriage exploits weren’t a turn-off. However, she didn’t appreciate that he called her boring for not having the same experiences he did.

Airris’s cousin warned he wasn’t ready for marriage, and she may have been right

When Airriss met with the Married at First Sight experts during the casting process, he told them he was ready to put his player days behind him and settle down with one woman. (Though that didn’t stop him from sleeping with another woman the night before he learned he’d been selected for the show.) But not everyone who knew Airris was convinced he was ready for marriage.

Before the wedding, Airiss’s cousin bluntly told him she thought going through with the marriage was a bad idea. She urged him to walk away from the process. More and more, it’s seeming that she may have been right in her assessment. Airiss has said that he’s never been in love. He also admitted that he’s put up walls in past relationships to avoid getting hurt. So far, he’s shown no sign of letting those walls down for Jasmine. Instead, he’s making superficial judgments and looking for reasons not to get closer to her, perhaps to avoid the possibility that she’ll reject him.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

