‘Married at First Sight’: Jasmine Is a Real-Life Pageant Queen

Airris told the Married at First Sight experts that he wanted to be matched with a queen, and they delivered. Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz paired Airris, a software engineering instructor, with Jasmine, a competitive cheerleading coach and bona fide beauty pageant queen.

Jasmine from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 is a beauty queen looking for her king

At 32, Jasmine has grown tired of dead-end relationships and men who refuse to commit. She’s ready to settle down and start a family with the right guy – she just needs to find him.

“I’m a beauty queen looking for my king,” Jasmine explained in the Married at First Sight Season 16 premiere.

The experts think they’ve found the perfect man for Jasmine in Airris. He’s 39 and has been single for years. But he says he is finally ready to put his player days behind him and get serious about a relationship. He wants a “super confident” woman who cares about family and will serve as his cheerleader. Jasmine certainly seems to fit the bill.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ cast member has won multiple pageants

Airris wants a confident woman, and between her job as a cheerleading coach and forays into the pageant world, Jasmine certainly ticks that box.

“I got into the pageant world, and then I went for my first national title, and I won,” she explained to Dr. Pepper when she visited her at home during the casting process. “It was just kind of like, I got the pageant bug. I want to do pageants forever.”

Over the years, Jasmine has taken home crowns in multiple pageants.

“I was Miss Virgin Islands. I won Miss Tennessee and then I went to the national pageant and I won the national title,” she said. “And then I won another Ms. Tennessee and United States of America’s Ms.” (You can see her big win in the latter pageant on YouTube.)

However, just because Jasmine loves pageants doesn’t mean she’s a princess in real life.

“I’m really not high-maintenance,” she assured Dr. Pepper. “I love to dress up when I need to dress up. He won’t get this often unless we’re going out.”

The ‘MAFS” experts think Jasmine and Airris are the perfect match

Jasmine and Airris of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 in Nashville | HALEY MARIA SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Both Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal are convinced that Airris and Jasmine are everything that the other is looking for in a partner.

“Airris is looking for a beautiful, Black queen, and pageant queen Jasmine is literally that,” Pastor Cal said.

Airris agreed.

“I told the exerts I wanted a Black queen,” he said in a teaser for the upcoming season (via People). “They literally gave me a queen.”

Will Airris and Jasmine be a perfect match? Find out when Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

