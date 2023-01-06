‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Are Already Convinced 1 Season 16 Couple Won’t Last: ‘Dumpster Fire’

Fans only needed to see one episode of the 16th season of Married at First Sight to predict that one couple was doomed before they ever met.

The show’s experts use a strict process for matching singles. Despite that, the resulting relationships only sometimes last. And some viewers already believe that one couple is a “dumpster fire” of a match headed straight for a split.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz | Lifetime

‘Married at First Sight’ season 16 paired 5 couples in Nashville, Tennessee

For the 16th season of Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s romance experts paired up 10 singles living in Nashville, Tennessee. Those couples are Airris and Jasmine, Domynique and Mack, Kirsten and Shaquille, Gina and Clint, and Christopher and Nichole.

Of course, expert pairing or not, Married at First Sight couples often end up being mismatched. And, even though the show’s coupled singles haven’t met each other at the altar yet this season, fans on Reddit have concluded that Gina, a spontaneous hairstylist and salon owner looking for adventure, will not be happy with Clint, an avid sailor looking for a “first mate.”

Some fans think Gina and Clint will split after ‘Married at First Sight’ season 16

(L) Clint and (R) Gina | Lifetime

One viewer who joined the Married at First Sight season 16 conversation on Reddit summarized the match between Clint and Gina will end up being a “dumpster fire.”

“The experts are ‘VERY OPTIMISTIC’ about Gina [and] Clint,” someone else wrote before offering a translation, “They are production’s designated train wreck … “

“Poor Gina,” a commenter concluded, while another wrote, “He is an awful match for her! I hope I’m wrong, but she seems too high-maintenance!”

Some people compared Clint to actors like Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, and even Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze. But another concluded that his boat was pretty much the most attractive thing about him.

Someone else guessed that “Gina won’t be attracted to Clint,” adding, “He isn’t a bad-looking guy, but he won’t be her type. I predict an awkward meeting at the [altar.]”

Pastor Cal said the experts are always improving their process for choosing ‘Married at First Sight’ couples

So proud of our couples. Note the REAL work begins! Stay tuned for the reunion. pic.twitter.com/fgaLP2vmvz — Calvin Roberson (@CalvinRoberson) May 12, 2022

Calvin Roberson, known as Pastor Cal to Married at First Sight watchers, is a marriage coach and relationship expert who helps match and then works with the show’s new couples. And he defended what some have called a high divorce rate for couples he has helped match.

“Simply put, we are attempting to do something that’s quite unique. We are marrying complete strangers based on knowledge we’ve attained through a strict vetting process,” Roberson told Paste Magazine. “If that is not challenging, I don’t know what is.”

Roberson pointed to “fifteen successfully married couples and ten babies” in the show’s history and said, “I think that’s pretty impressive, if I say so myself.”

“Look, we are constantly learning and improving our methods as each season progresses, and we will get better and better in each new city we visit,” he explained.

Roberson added his belief that most singles that try out to be on the show do it for the right reasons. “I feel the great majority of people apply because they still believe in marriage,” he noted.