‘Married at First Sight’: Jasmine Reveals Airris Slept With Someone She Knew Two Weeks Before Their Wedding

Is Airris ready for marriage? The Married at First Sight groom dropped a bomb on his new wife Jasmine shortly after their wedding that suggests he isn’t prepared to give up his bachelor ways, she revealed during a recent appearance on Married at First Sight: Afterparty.

Jasmine from ‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville reveals more details about Airris’s pre-wedding hookup

Airris, a 39-year-old software engineer, told the Married at First Sight experts that he was at a point in his life where he wanted to settle down with one woman. But even during the casting process for the Lifetime reality show, he continued to play the field. During his first meeting with the other Nashville grooms, he confessed that he’d slept with another woman the night before he learned he’d been selected for MAFS.

Now, Jasmine has learned of that hookup, and it turns out she actually knew the woman involved.

“Me and Airris were having conversations and then, you know, we took our phones out and we followed each other on Instagram. So, we had a few mutual friends on Instagram,” she said to Afterpary host Keshia Knight Pulliam during the Feb. 15 episode.

“He’s like ‘That’s our mutual friend?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, how do you know her?’ He was like, ‘I might have slept with her two weeks ago,’” she went on to explain.

“Two weeks before we got married they were dating,” she added.

“That must have been awkward,” Pulliam said.

The ‘MAFS’ bride says Airiss’s behavior is ‘a little red flag’

Jasmine and Airris of ‘Married at First Sight’ | HALEY MARIA SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Jasmine, a 32-year-old pageant queen and cheerleading coach, wasn’t thrilled to learn that her husband was having sex with someone she knew just weeks before they walked down the aisle.

“I walked out and I gave him the silent treatment for a little bit, just to process,” she told Pulliam. She added that the incident made her wonder about Airriss’s commitment to the Married at First Sight process.

“I’ve been preparing to be a wife for years,” she said. “And it was just a little red flag for me that you’re still dating and living your bachelor lifestyle.”

Jasmine is also worried that Airris has never been in love

Airris’s recent dating history isn’t the only thing that Jasmine is worried about. During the couple’s Jamaican honeymoon, he revealed that he’d never been in love. He’s also never really been in a serious relationship. And it’s not clear that Jasmine is the woman who will make him commit. He told the other Married at First Sight husbands that he felt she was more attracted to him than he was to her. And during a conversation on the last morning of their vacation, he admitted that he hadn’t instantly fallen for his new wife.

“Right now, I feel like more of a friendly vibe,” he told her. “But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

