Ten Denver singles will take the plunge and agree to marry a total stranger on the new season of Lifetime's 'Married at First Sight.'

Another group of singles is about to take the plunge and say “I do” to a complete stranger on Married at First Sight. Season 17 of the Lifetime reality series kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 18. In the premiere, 10 people prepare to head to the altar, where they’ll see their expert-picked partner for the first time.

Will any of these Denver couples get to a “yes’ on Decision Day? We’ll have to wait to find out, but in the meantime, let’s get to know the Married at First Sight Season 17 cast.

​​Becca and Austin

Becca, 31, is a lively, independent, and unconventional wedding photographer. A few years ago, she almost got married, but she called off the engagement after deciding she wasn’t ready. She spent time learning how to manage her anxiety and now feels ready to take the plunge. She hopes the Married at First Sight experts find her a husband who knows himself and is emotionally available.

Austin, 32, works in business development and wants an “American dream life.” The native Coloradoan loves outdoor activities and hopes the experts find him a smart and fun wife with whom he can enjoy life. He has a spiritual side and is in tune with his emotions, and the experts think the more extroverted and disciplined Becca could help draw the more introverted Austin out of his comfort zone.

Clare and Cameron

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 couple Clare and Cameron | Madison Leigh Creative

Clare, 27, is a quadruplet and a therapist. She’s family-oriented but also independent. Her ideal partner will appreciate that she values her alone time. Clare is also fitness-focused and disciplined, and she wants an equal partnership with her future husband.

Clare’s husband-to-be is Cameron, 32. A native of New Zealand, he’s an entrepreneur who owns his own bike shop. His ideal wife is slender, healthy, and into physical activities. She also needs to be adventurous. Cameron – who describes himself as reliable and trustworthy – has been single since his last relationship ended a year ago, but he’s ready to settle down with the right partner.

Emily and Brennan

Brennan and Emily from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 | The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

Emily, 29, is an outgoing account executive with a “go-go-go personality” (though she admits she’s not great with money). But even though she’s attractive and successful, she’s never had a boyfriend – or even made it past a fourth date with a guy. Instead of concentrating on romance, she spent her 20s focused on herself and her career. Any efforts she’s made to find a partner have ended in disappointment, but she’s hopeful the MAFS experts find the right man for her.

Emily’s match is Brennan, 28. Originally from New York, he relocated to Colorado, where she works as a software consultant. Now, he wants a partner to build new memories with and who shares his traditional values. While he wants a wife with a career, he thinks the marriage should come first. Brennan sees himself as balanced and down to earth and wants the same in a partner.

Lauren and Orion

Lauren and Orion from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 | Poppy & Co. Kelsey Huffer

Lauren, 30, is an adventurous and active federal budget officer who is deeply in touch with her culture. “There are very little things that I love more than being Black,” she told Pastor Cal during his home visit. Unsurprisingly, it’s important to her that she marry someone who understands her identity, but she is open to marrying a man who isn’t Black. She also hopes to be paired with a guy who has a sense of style and dreams of being part of a couple that turns heads when they walk into a room.

Orion, 26, is an electrical technician who owns his own business. He grew up on the Navajo reservation and, like Lauren, is deeply connected with his heritage. He wants a wife who is interested in learning about his culture. He’s also an extrovert who wants a similarly outgoing partner who is up for joining him in outdoor activities such as snowboarding. Though he’s several years younger than Lauren, the Married at First Sight experts think he’s mature enough where the age gap won’t be an issue.

Michael and a mystery woman

Michael, 38, is not your typical Colorado guy. The senior project manager has a unique style that made it challenging to find him a match. Even he admits that he might be an “acquired taste.” As he explained during his home visit, he enjoys being single but is ready to be in a relationship, provided it’s with a woman who has a strong sense of self, as well as drive and ambition. Michael doesn’t want to be married to someone who wants to stay in a “bubble” and isn’t curious or open to trying new things.

Can the experts find the right match for this “Renaissance man”? His first match appears to be a bust when the bride gets cold feet on her wedding day, but he may still find love on Married at First Sight.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

