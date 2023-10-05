Ten Denver singles embrace an unconventional approach to finding love on the new season of Lifetime's 'Married at First Sight.'

Married at First Sight is back. Season 17 of the relationship-focused reality series follows a group of brave singles from Denver who’ve decided to outsource the hard work of finding a spouse to the show’s relationship pros, Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec. But will they find happiness or misery with their expert-picked partner?

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 premieres Oct. 18

Married at First Sight Season 17 kicked off on Oct. 4 with the show’s Matchmaking Special. This episode introduces the group of would-be participants who are vying for a chance to marry a total stranger and follows the experts as they decide who is – and who isn’t – a good candidate for the show. The episode ends with the experts informing the season 17 cast members that they’ve been selected for the show and will be getting married in just two weeks.

The MAFS matchmaking episode is followed by the Kickoff Special, hosted by Kevin Frazier. He and a group of Married at First Sight superfans come together to discuss the newly matched couples and share their predictions for the new season. Some MAFS alums will also return to share updates on where they are now. The Kickoff Special airs Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

After that, the real fun begins. Married at First Sight Season 17 officially premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m ET. In “Mile High Matrimony,” 10 singles prepare to take the plunge and marry a total stranger. But are they ready for what comes next? One inexperienced bride will question her decision to get married at first sight, while a groom’s secret shocks everyone.

How to watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17: Is it streaming on Netflix?

[L-R] Clare and Cameron; Emily and Brennan from ‘Married at First Sight Season 17 | Madison Leigh Creative; The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

If you want to follow the new Denver season of Married at First Sight, you won’t find it on Netflix. While some past seasons of the show are available to watch on that streaming service (as well as on Hulu), you’ll need access to Lifetime to watch the new season.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air on Wednesdays on Lifetime. If you have cable or a live TV streaming package (such as Philo or Sling TV) that includes Lifetime, you can also watch new episodes on-demand on the network’s website after they air. Lifetime is also available as part of Frndly TV’s streaming TV package, which starts at $6.99 per month.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 cast

So, who are the Denver singles who will be saying “I do” in Married at First Sight Season 17? They are:

Becca and Austin

Clare and Cameron

Emily and Brennan

Lauren and Orion

[L-R] Lauren and Orion; Michael from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 | Poppy & Co. Kelsey Huffer

Also part of the MAFS Season 17 cast is a man named Michael. He’s matched with an unnamed woman, who apparently decides not to go through with the wedding.

“For the first time in Married at First Sight history, five brides go to the altar, but only four come out married,” says a voiceover in a teaser for the new season (via Instagram).

Will any of these Denver couples find lasting love? After several seasons that ended with the vast majority of couples choosing divorce, our hope is that the experts do a better job of matchmaking this season than they have in the past.

