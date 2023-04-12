‘Married at First Sight’: Shaquille Wonders If He and Kirsten Should Go Their ‘Separate Ways’

Is this the end of the line for Shaquille and Kirsten? The Married at First Sight Nashville couple is just weeks away from Decision Day, but they’re hardly on solid ground heading into the home stretch of their eight-week marriage. When another MAFS speaks out about their relationship, it leads to a tense conversation between Shaq and Kirsten that has him questioning their future together.

Nicole has advice for Kirsten and Shaq in the April 12 episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

In the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten and Shaquille sit down with the other Nashville couples. The talk turns to Kirsten and Shaq’s marriage, and fellow cast member Nicole shares some advice about opening up and improving communication.

“You made it seem like you are not having conversations that you know you should have. Have them,” Nicole says in a teaser for the April 12 installment of the Lifetime reality show (via Twitter).

“Everything seems to be going good but on the inside you’re fighting the internal battles,” Shaq replies. He adds that he’s decided to go to therapy to “unlearn some of these bad habits.”

“We are here for you. You have an amazing wife who I know wants to be there for you every chance she gets,” Nicole says.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ cast member wonders if he and his wife should go their ‘separate ways’

Nicole might believe that Kirsten fully supports her husband, but he’s not so confident. After Nicole assures Shaq that Kirsten wants to be there for him, Kirsten replies with a lukewarm, “sure.” Shaquille then leaves the table, clearly upset. Kirsten confronts him outside.

“What’s the matter?” she asks.

Shaq says he’s not happy that Kirsten let Nicole speak for her.

“I wasn’t OK because me being vulnerable in that moment, another wife spoke on behalf of you. And you had nothing to say for it,” he says.

Kirsten insists that Nicole didn’t give her a chance to get a word in, but that she showed support for him in another way.

“I didn’t even have a split second to say anything,” Kirsten replies. “I put my hand on your leg when you were talking. I rubbed your back as well.”

Those reassurances don’t seem to be enough for Shaquille.

“Then we’re going to go our separate ways,” he replies.

Should Nicole stay out of other people’s business?

Shaq and Kirsten obviously have some issues to work through as a couple. But it doesn’t seem like Nicole’s attempt to give them advice is helping things. While she might have good intentions, sticking her nose in another couple’s business appears to make things worse rather than better. Kirsten and Shaq’s issues around intimacy and communication would be better addressed with one of the Married at First Sight experts, not one of the other cast members.

“Nicole needs to give people a chance to speak,” one MAFS fan commented on Instagram. “She thinks she’s the therapist when she has her own issues to focus on.”

