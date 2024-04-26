What better time for Matthew McConaughey and his beautiful family to make a rare public appearance than at a gala for his charity project?

When Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey step in front of the cameras, it’s always for a very good reason. What cause is better than bringing awareness and raising support for Matthew’s charitable project, Mack, Jack & McConaughey? The annual two-day joint fundraising effort took place in Austin, Texas. Matthew stepped out with his wife of 14 years and their three children, who look much more grown-up than the last time we saw them.

Mack Brown, Jack Ingram, and Matthew McConaughey at the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala | Rick Kern/Getty Images

Alongside country singer Jack Ingram and University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown, the Oscar-winning actor founded Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M) 12 years ago to benefit children’s education, health, and wellness. So far, MJ&M has raised over $41 million for various kid-focused charities via music, fashion, and golf events. This year, funds raised through MJ&M support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, the just keep livin Foundation, and The Rise School of Austin.

Matthew McConaughey, Levi, Livingston, Camila, and Vida | Rick Kern/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey attended the Thursday evening gala with kids in tow. Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, all seemed comfortable in front of the cameras as they stood with their parents and then took photos separately. Levi and Livingston wore chic black suits, white button-ups, and white Nikes. Vida wore a pale pink floor-length gown.

Vida, Livingston and, Levi on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas | Rick Kern/Getty Images

Matthew and Camila’s oldest child, Levi, entered the world on July 7, 2008. The Interstellar star called his birth the “greatest miracle in the world,” adding that raising a family with Camila is the “greatest adventure.” Since he was little, Levi has loved music, especially the piano. He’s got an ear for identifying composers in movies. The 15-year-old also loves to surf with his dad. Many fans say Levi looks the most like Matthew of the three kids.

Born on December 28, 2012, Livingston is the youngest child of the McConaughey-Alves brood. The 11-year-old is a rambunctious preteen who’s grown to love writing stories and exploring creative interests.

Matthew McConaughey and Vida McConaughey at the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala | Rick Kern/Getty Images

While walking the red carpet pre-gala, Matthew posed with his only daughter, born on Jan. 3, 2010. Now a teenager, Vida landed her first acting credit when she voiced several lines in Sing 2 as a scuba-diving piglet swimming in chocolate. According to People, Vida likes to draw and paint. She also loves graphic novels. According to fans, Vida looks most like her mom out of the three siblings.

Levi, Matthew, Livingston, Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida on April 25, 2024 in Austin | Amy E. Price/Getty Images

As the gorgeous family socialized and posed for photos, Camila wore a skin-tight black midi dress with off-the-shoulder sleeve details. The 41-year-old Brazilian model accessorized with simple diamond jewelry and black pointed-toe slingback heels. Matthew, 54, donned a navy suit and light blue button-up. The True Detective star paused on the red carpet to show off his watch, The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone by Jacob Arabo, as Camila looked on.

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima; Luke Combs; and Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light McCollum at the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala | Chris Saucedo/WireImage

As Texans celebrated supporting another year with MJ&M’s charity project, other celebrity guests included “Beautiful Crazy” singer Luke Combs, who performed for guests at the gala. Husband and wife of six months, former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima, smiled together throughout the evening. Austin-based country singer Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, also attended.