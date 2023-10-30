Matthew Perry died on Oct. 28. In the days before his death, he uploaded several photos and videos to Instagram, and one comment from a fan seems to have predicted his death.

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28. News of the Friends star’s death shocked the world, and several actors have offered public tributes to their friend and co-star on Instagram and Twitter. Matthew Perry’s own Instagram account feels especially eerie and sad now. Not only was Perry’s last photo taken in a hot tub, but a commenter seemingly predicted his tragic demise.

When did the ‘Friends’ star join the platform?

Perry opted not to join Instagram for a long time. While his Friends costars had all been active on the platform for years, Perry opted to stay away. Then, in 2020, after Max began working on a Friends reunion special, he joined Instagram.

The cast of NBC’s ‘Friends’ includes Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston | Getty Images

While Perry didn’t show up on the platform often, when he did, he always brought something interesting. Perry had become more active on Instagram in the last month of his life than ever before. During October, he added nine posts to his account.

Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post was a photo of his hot tub

While confirmed information about Perry’s death is sparse, TMZ did report that the actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home sometime in the afternoon of Oct. 28. According to the publication, an assistant found Perry after they returned from running errands. Emergency responders were called.

If Perry did die while sitting in his hot tub, his final Instagram post is incredibly eerie. Just six days before his death, Perry uploaded a photo of himself sitting in a hot tub at night. The image is dark and mysterious, with only the moonlight and lights from the swirling water illuminating the photo.

Most of Perry’s recent Instagram posts seemed like good-natured fun, if not a bit odd. That didn’t stop concerns from coming in, though. One mysterious comment left on Perry’s Instagram page just five days before his death is especially spooky.

Matthew Perry | Mike Marsland/WireImage

Related Matthew Perry Almost Died in 2018 From a Ruptured Colon

On Oct. 22, Perry took to the platform to post a video of what appears to be three grapes. In the caption, he wrote that the grapes were all he had eaten that day. He signed off as “Mattman.” The upload was odd enough to leave some fans questioning his well-being, but one comment seemingly predicted Perry’s untimely death.

The comment, posted by a private account, stated, “River left us far too soon, u don’t have to, people may not “be surprised” but they will be heartbroken.” The comment was left on Oct. 24, four days before Perry died in his home. While it is unclear if the commenter had any connection to Perry, their words are true. Fans and the entertainment world are heartbroken.