Matthew Perry was born to an actor an a political jouranlist turned communications director. The each remarried people also in the news and entertainment industry.

Matthew Perry’s death at 54 on Oct. 28 shocked the entertainment world. While the Friends star died in his hot tub sometime in the afternoon, investigators were on the scene until the evening. Matthew Perry’s parents were also seen milling about outside of the late actor’s Pacific Palisades home. Did you know Matthew Perry was born into a famous family?

Who are Matthew Perry’s parents?

Matthew Perry’s parents are Suzanne Morrison and John Bennet Perry. The duo’s relationship was short-lived, but their careers absolutely were not. Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, had an impressive political career. She served as the press secretary for Pierre Trudeau before moving into political fundraising.

Matthew Perry and John Bennett Perry | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Perry’s father was also actively involved in his life. John Bennet Perry was featured on Perry’s Instagram page in the weeks before his death, and the duo appeared to enjoy a close relationship. The younger Perry certainly seemed to inherit his father’s acting prowess. John Bennett Perry was an actor long before his son lit up Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in Falcon Crest in the 1980s. He is easily recognizable for a stint of Old Spice commercials, as well.

Matthew Perry had stepparents directly involved in the entertainment world, too

Perry’s parents called it quits in 1970 when Perry, their only child together, was just a year old. They continued to co-parent, and Perry regularly traveled between Canada, where his mother was based, and Los Angeles, where his father kept a home. Eventually, both of Matthew Perry’s parents remarried, and one very famous face became his stepfather.

Keith Morrison | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Suzanne Morrison married Keith Morrison in 1981. Keith Morrison is best known for his career as a reporter. He served as a journalist on several popular Canadian shows before taking his talents stateside. In 1995, he joined Dateline, bringing a unique reporting style to the series.

Keith Morrison was not Matthew Perry’s only stepparent. Perry’s father married Debbie Boyle Perry in 1981, as well. While Boyle Perry’s face might not be easily recognizable, she is recognized in the entertainment world, too. Boyle Perry served as a writer on Barney and Friends. Matthew Perry spoke fondly of both Boyle Perry and Morrison in his 2022 memoir.

How did Matthew Perry die?

Matthew Perry reportedly spent the morning of Oct. 28 playing pickleball with friends before returning home to his $6 million abode. According to several sources, Perry sent an assistant on errands and slipped into his hot tub for a soak. Reportedly, the assistant returned in the late afternoon and found Perry unresponsive.

Matthew Perry with Emily Morrison and Suzanne Morrison | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The cause of Matthew Perry’s death has not been made public. According to CNN, an autopsy has been completed, but an official cause could not be determined. According to the publication, Perry’s cause of death is listed as “deferred.” A death is listed as “deferred” when additional testing needs to be done to determine how a person died.