Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Public Is ‘Tired’ of Hearing About Them After Duke Accuses Him of Writing ‘Utter Nonsense’

Months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family was released. Journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand authored the Sussex-friendly biography.

Following it’s publication some royal watchers opined that Scobie was the duke and duchess’s unofficial spokesperson. He denied that but was always viewed as a strong supporter of the couple, which is why his recent comments as well as what Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare have left a lot of royal fans scratching their heads.

(L): Omid Scobie onstage at the 2022 Web Summit | Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Image, (R): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry onstage at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Scobie says people are ‘tired’ of the Sussexes story now

Scobie previously spoke about the couple on the podcast Royally Obsessed.

Scobie admitted that he “sympathized” with the duke and duchess, but felt the public was getting tired of listening to all the drama.

“In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point? I almost feel it’s like my duty to follow it every step of the way,” he said. “But I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general. I sympathize with the Sussexes in some ways, because they’re only now getting to join the story at this very late stage.

Copies of ‘Finding Freedom’ are stacked up at a store in London | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Scobie added: “For many years, they weren’t able to share their side. They watched others try and tell versions of it or they sat back and watched things reported about them that they didn’t agree with or didn’t feel were a fair representation of themselves. So now they’ve come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn’t know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general.”

He also attributed ‘Meghan and Harry fatigue’ to the decline in their popularity

In another appearance on a podcast episode of Commonsense titled “Omid Scobie: The Truth about Prince Harry and Meghan,” the author discussed the polls that show a decline in the Sussexes’ popularity.

“It’s why their polls, their popularity polls go down and down because ultimately they are making people feel uncomfortable with the things that they are talking about,” Scobie said (per GB News). “Sure there are also people that think enough is enough, we’re tired of hearing about you, we’ve got Meghan and Harry fatigue — stop whining. There are also really valid conversations that just make people feel freaked out.”

Prince Harry describes passage written in ‘Finding Freedom’ as ‘nonsense’

Scobie’s comments come after the release of Harry’s memoir Spare in which the duke had some thoughts about what Scobie and Durand wrote in Finding Freedom regarding security training for royals to take part in.

GB News host Dan Wootton played some of the audio from Spare in which Prince Harry said: “There’s been some reporting about the Palace deciding to instruct Meghan in guerrilla warfare, and survival tactics in the event of a kidnapping attempt. A best-selling book describes the day special forces came to our house, all of which is utter nonsense.”

The duke then insisted: “Meg wasn’t given one minute of training.”