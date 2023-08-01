After sitting down for their engagement interview, Meghan Markle looked forward to working alongside Prince Harry, leaving the series 'Suits' behind.

The world was first introduced to Meghan Markle as Prince Harry’s fiancée in November 2017. The couple subsequently sat down for an engagement interview that, in hindsight, was very telling. As she spoke to the BBC, Meghan didn’t believe she was “giving anything up” by marrying Harry and starting a new life in England. Here’s what she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day, May 19, 2018 | Brian Lawless/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted as a couple at the Invictus Games in September 2017. This public outing came on the heels of months of speculation their relationship had turned serious.

Harry and Meghan posed for photographers two months later at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. The location was significant as the area was one of Princess Diana’s favorite places in her former home.

Following a photo op, the couple retreated indoors, where they were met by a BBC reporter. There, they sat for their first joint interview.

During that interview, Meghan didn’t believe she was “giving anything up” by marrying into the royal family. Here’s what she had to say about her future.

Mishal Husain pointed out to the soon-to-be Royal: “It’s an immense change: you’re getting a new country out of it. A husband, obviously, but also giving up your career.”

Meghan replied: “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right?”

Meghan Markle said she had already ‘ticked that box’ when it came to her career

As the couple spoke, Meghan Markle revealed that she had already “ticked that box” regarding her career in the entertainment industry. Upon her engagement, she had just wrapped seven seasons of the USA series Suits.

Meghan said, “So we’re very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have.”

She continued, “I have ticked this box, and I feel proud of the work I’ve done there. Now it’s time to, as you [Harry] said, work as a team with you.”

Meghan also revealed she was excited to be transitioning out of her career and into her role as a senior royal. Then, she could focus more on causes that are “really important” to her.

“Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility. I take that seriously,” she concluded.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just celebrated their 5th anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed from behind on their 2018 wedding day | Danny Lawson/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their fifth anniversary in May 2023. They have since welcomed two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Just two years into their marriage, the couple announced they were leaving their roles as senior royal family members. They reportedly felt unsupported by the monarchy when it came to press intrusion in their lives.

The couple performed their last act as senior royals before moving to America on Mar. 31, 2020. They attended the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony.

The couple subsequently settled in Montecito, CA, where they live today with their children. They no longer represent the royal family in an official capacity.