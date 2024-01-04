The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants a meeting with her father-in-law, King Charles III, to explain why other non-working royals don't have title restrictions.

It’s a new year and there have been several reports that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are planning something big to rebuild their brand and gain interest from the public again. It’s thought now that the duke has released his memoir Spare, Meghan could be ready to pen hers as part of the Sussexes’ four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

But just as the duke and duchess are planning their comeback, there are rumblings that this could also be the year they are stripped of their royal titles as a Member of Parliament has proposed a bill to do just that. Now, a royal expert is claiming that Meghan has been trying to arrange a meeting with King Charles and will challenge him on the rules regarding her title that she is expected to follow as a former working royal.

Claim Meghan wants a meeting and answers from King Charles

The claim about the duchess attempting to schedule a meeting with her father-in-law comes from royal commentator Neil Sean who was informed by his sources that both Meghan and Prince Harry “don’t understand why they have been subjected to different rules [than] other members of the royal family despite stepping away from their official duties nearly four years ago.”

According to Sean, the former Suits star now has a few questions she wants the monarch to answer and clarify once and for all.

“Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King. She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she’s encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy,” Sean explained on his YouTube channel.

“The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on daytime TV shows billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books, and possibly doing adverts all under the royal family. Meghan and Harry seemingly don’t understand why it’s a different rule for her.”

Reason Sarah is still allowed to use her title after divorcing Prince Andrew

When she and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, Sarah Ferguson was allowed to keep her Duchess of York title as was the custom just like Princess Diana was still allowed to keep her Princess of Wales title. However, Queen Elizabeth II did issue a letters patent regulating post-divorce titles informing Fergie that while she would retain that title and be known as Sarah, Duchess of York, she could not use the Her Royal Highness style since she was no longer married to the prince. One footnote to that is if Sarah were to ever remarry, her duchess title would be removed from her name as well.

Because Meghan is not divorced from Harry, her circumstances are not the same as Sarah’s.

On Dec. 25, 2023, Sarah’s relationship with the royals made headlines when she joined the family for their annual walk to the Christmas morning church service in Sandringham, Norfolk for the first time in more than three decades.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News that the Duchess of York’s scandals are also much different from Harry and Meghan’s because Sarah has “never burned bridges with the family” and instead has been “steadfast in her support of them all.”