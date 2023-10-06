Kinsley Schofield believes the Duchess of Sussex might not succeed in the cutthroat world of American politics, despite her reported aspirations.

Rumors abound that Meghan Markle is considering a political career. However, how much of this is just speculation, and what are the facts? A royal commentator claims Meghan doesn’t have a “thick enough skin” for the “judgment and fact-checking” of the cutthroat world of politics.

Just how realistic is Meghan Markle’s pursuit of a political career?

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield wonders how realistic the idea of Meghan Markle exploring a political career is. Yet, she reveals that more than one domain name has been registered to the Duchess regarding some political involvement.

Schofield believes that Meghan lacks some “pretty critical characteristics” of being a politician. “Loyalty? Ask Thomas Markle [Meghan’s father] and Jessica Mulrooney [her former best friend]. Commitment? She’s been divorced and quit the royal family.”

She continued, “She’s not a team player. She would have to give up her title. Thus, I don’t think she has thick enough skin for the judgment or fact-checking that comes with American politics.”

Is there proof of Meghan Markle ‘flirting’ with the idea of politics?

Kinsley Schofield claims some domain registrations are tied to Meghan Markle, used to establish herself in political circles. However, Meghan’s past political involvements could be the stepping stone she needs.

She has been active in “calling senators to campaign for paid family leave,” Schofield says. Meghan also appeared on virtual panels leading up to the 2020 elections, speaking alongside Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and Michelle Obama.

Schofield says Meghan and Prince Harry “practically endorsed Joe Biden for United States President while appearing on an ABC special for TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Subsequently, Meghan has also worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women as an advocate.

For now, Meghan Markle is ‘leaning’ into the entertainment world

One of Meghan Markle’s biggest professional hurdles, claims Kinsley Schofield, is that she appears to diversify herself too much. She believes Meghan’s focus is not solely on politics, something she would need to be successful in that world.

“I think that one of the Sussex’s biggest problems is that they are throwing too many darts in different directions,” Schofield claims. “However, we see Meghan leaning more into the entertainment world. At the same time, Harry returns to events similar to his royal days [such as the Invictus Games].

Furthermore, in September, Harry and Meghan joined Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia DeRossi at a charity fundraiser for One805, which supports first responders in Santa Barbara. However, Meghan was spotted alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland in a VIP box at one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Meghan is currently represented by the talent agency William Morris Endeavor. Their collaboration was teased in April 2023. WME shared on Instagram that the agency plans to represent Meghan in film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building. Acting will not be an area of focus.