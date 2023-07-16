Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently trying to rehab their image, and some insiders believe that the Duchess of Sussex know that they ‘went too far’ while attacking the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can’t seem to get shake the drama. As they face the harsh blowback of their candid revelations about the royal family, there are growing concerns about the future of their brand.

Meghan and Harry are doing their best to turn things around. But one royal expert believes that the Duchess of Sussex knows she and Harry “went too far” in their attacks on the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making big changes to their brand

Harry and Meghan are on a mission to rebuild their brand. The couple’s image was dealt a huge blow after they put the royal family in the hot seat. Their failed Spotify deal didn’t make the situation better.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially joined Spotify in 2020. Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, only had one season before they split with the streaming giant. They jointly announced the early termination, which sparked a heavy round of criticism.

Given their departure from Spotify (and difficulties with Netflix), Meghan is reportedly taking a breather to concentrate on course-correcting her business ventures.

With the goal of rejuvenating their faltering brand, Harry and Meghan are each embarking on unique business journeys. Reports indicate that Meghan is actively exploring fresh partnerships to bolster her image, while Harry is devoting his attention to securing a new deal with Netflix.



The Duchess of Sussex knows she ‘went too far’ attacking the royal family

Harry and Meghan’s unexpected exit from Spotify has unquestionably plunged them into a whirlwind of troubles. As they attempt to develop a fresh strategy, one royal expert believes that Meghan may be aware that she has overstepped some boundaries.

Express reports that royal author Tom Bower asserts that Harry and Meghan will encounter serious challenges in maintaining their brand’s integrity.

“They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable,” Bower shared.

Bower further emphasized that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are perpetually in damage control mode. As numerous significant contracts come to a halt, the couple is striving for opportunities that are simply beyond their reach.

Ultimately, Bower believes that Meghan now realizes she made a major misstep in attacking the royal family. This could explain Meghan and Harry’s silence over the last few months as they attempt to get things back on track.

“She knows they’ve probably gone too far, and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now,” he stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future may be in jeopardy

Amid their ongoing struggles, royal analyst Angela Levin senses that Harry and Meghan’s future stands on shaky ground.

According to Express, Levin observed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s transition from a widely adored royal pair to one that attracts controversy at every turn.

As evidence, Levin cites the termination of Harry and Meghan’s hefty contract with the streaming behemoth Spotify. Reports also suggest that their Netflix agreement is on thin ice.

Presently, Meghan has ensconced herself at home, engrossed in crafting a feminist reinterpretation of Dickens’ Great Expectations, titled Bad Manners. Meanwhile, Harry is stationed miles away, harboring hopes of creating a standalone Netflix documentary about the people and wildlife of Africa.

Should these ventures fail to materialize, Levin anticipates turbulent times ahead for Harry and Meghan.

“Much like their engagement with Netflix, Harry and Meghan’s future may be hanging in the balance,” Levin stated.

Harry and Meghan have not commented on the reports surrounding their business deals.